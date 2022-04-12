Supporters have until April 22 to purchase pavers at the Chanute Area Veterans Memorial at Santa Fe Park.
The memorial has recognized more than 1,000 veterans since its dedication Nov. 11, 2013. Pavers are added before Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and cost $150 for three lines of text up to 16 letters per line.
Wilbert Memorials in Parsons cuts and places the four- by eight-inch pavers.
Applications are available at the American Legion website chanutepost170.org or at the Farmers Union Midwest Agency, 1530 S. Santa Fe, Chanute. People can also contact organizer Roy McCoy at (620) 212-0410 or Rmccoy@fumainsurance.com
There are currently 1,010 pavers at the memorial. Several are for those who served in multiple branches of the service and 38 are unknown.
The pavers show 547 US Army, 227 Navy, 117 Air Force, 72 Marine Corps, six Coast Guard, two British servicemen and two Civil War.
Lists are available by contacting McCoy to help visitors locate specific pavers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.