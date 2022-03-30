MATT RESINICK
HUMBOLDT — Financial implications have prompted USD 258 to move up its special election on a $17.45 million bond issue from August of this year to May. During a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of Education approved the measure by a 5-0 margin.
“Because of new legislation we’re anticipating to take effect July 1, the amount of state aid available to our district will drop significantly,” said Superintendent Amber Wheeler, referring to changes to the formula that calculates state aid. “We needed to amend that, so we’re moving the bond election date to May 24.”
Wheeler said changes to the formula would have negatively impacted the district’s bond issue by $2 million.
“We needed to move the election up or we would have lost out on that state aid,” Wheeler said, adding that the state will match 11 percent of the bond issue, accounting for the $2 million.
“We really thought we had a good plan timing-wise,” Wheeler said, referencing the August election date. “But it’s not fair to us or to our taxpayers to leave $2 million in state aid (on the table). Some districts may see an increase, but we will not. So we want to make sure that we’re being as responsible as we can.”
State cap
The bond issue was originally approved in February for approximately $18 million, but has been trimmed by $550,000 due to that figure having exceeded the state’s cap for bond issues.
“The (dollar figure) will now come under that state cap and allow us to do an election before we will lose that state aid in July,” Wheeler said. “That’s all we needed to drop it to (in order) to get it underneath that cap.”
The district’s original bond issue predates the COVID-19 pandemic, but had been on hold until recently.
“The (May 24 date) is what was recommended by the people we’re working with when they looked at our timeframe,” Wheeler said of the Wichita-based firm GLMV Architecture that has been guiding them through the process. Another Wichita company, Coonrod and Associates Construction, has been tapped as the Construction Management At-Risk team.
“The process to select a CMAR actually happened two years ago,” Wheeler said. “So they’ve actually been working on this project for a while.”
The bond issue will primarily encompass safety and security upgrades to the district’s buildings. Wheeler said some of those items include new fire alarms and upgraded, more secure entrances for the middle school and high school. The list also includes an updated elevator system at the high school and a storm shelter that will connect the elementary school to nearby buildings.
Overall space is another area that the bond issue will address.
“We’re going to add some classrooms to our elementary and middle schools,” Wheeler said, noting that the district’s tech building also makes the cut for spacing upgrades, accounting for high school students, too. The final piece of the bond issue is centered on largescale maintenance projects, such as roofing repairs.
“The elevator system I think falls into a couple of different spots,” Wheeler said.
If the bond issue passes, Wheeler is unsure of a projected completion date.
“A lot of it will depend upon when we can get materials,” she said.
With the bond issue finally on the precipice, Wheeler said much of the legwork was done prior to her arrival last summer.
“I don’t get to take credit for any of it, because it all really happened before I got here,” she said.
A wide-range facilities study jumpstarted the process, Wheeler said.
“They really looked at those three areas,” she said. “How can we continue to use buildings that are actually in great shape for their age, according to our facilities study? How do we increase that security component? And how do we adjust for the space that we’re needing moving forward?”
Wheeler also pointed to enrollment, as USD 258 is one of the few area districts that has witnessed a marked increase.
“As our community continues to grow, our schools are going to need additional space and the (bond issue) really addresses that.” Wheeler said.
