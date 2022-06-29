Multiple civic organizations have expressed interest in helping with Chanute’s 150th anniversary, but are still seeking to obtain additional information.
Kelly Colter told the Downtown Revitalization Committee at Tuesday evening’s meeting that the American Legion, Elks, Kiwanis and Rotary are willing to help, but need a date. DRC members discussed possible dates for the celebration, but Colter said they are not ready to publicize them yet.
The DRC hopes to line up two entertainment celebrities, as members talked about whether to set a date and see who might be available, or base the date on when the entertainers are available.
The actual date of Chanute’s founding is Jan. 1, 1873, but organizers want to have the celebration later in the year.
The DRC also discussed possible nominees for open positions. Member Drayton Cleaver has resigned. The DRC board has seven members and three non-voting ex-officio members.
