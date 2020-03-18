GREG LOWER
The Neosho County Courthouse will try to limit direct contact with people, while other businesses and agencies continue to cope with ways to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading in Chanute and Neosho County.
In an effort to reduce contagion, residents who need to meet staff of the county clerk, register of deeds or appraiser, in addition to the treasurer, will use glass-partitioned windows on the north side of the lobby at the Erie courthouse.
The window on the far right, to the east, will be available for the county clerk, register of deeds and appraiser. Treasurer’s staff will use the other windows. A hallway to offices north of the lobby will no longer be accessible by the public. If staff determines a customer needs access to a department office, the resident will be screened with a temperature reading and questions about travel, exposure and symptoms.
Residents can also conduct business by telephone between 8 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday.
The Chanute Art Gallery is closed until Saturday and the Chanute Regional Development Authority office closed to the public as of Monday. The Judicial Center was open, although a sign posted inside warned people to be cautious.
The monthly meeting of the board of trustees of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, scheduled for today was cancelled.
The Chanute City Commission meeting on Monday will be closed to the public, City Manager Jeff Cantrell said.
The meeting will be televised on the city’s cable channel and a call-in number will allow people to address the commission during public comment.
Downtown banks varied on their operations Wednesday, although all encouraged customers to use online or drive-through services. Lobbies of Bank of Commerce and Community National Bank were open, but Emprise Bank has closed its lobby.
Emprise customer Henryetta Sander, 90, arrived to use the lobby before finding it closed to the public. She said she realized people were taking precautions.
“I’m glad that people are,” she said, and she hoped the current situation would bring people back to being united.
Other businesses also took different approaches. The Medicine Shoppe pharmacy closed its lobby Tuesday, but continued to serve customers at its drive-through or by delivery and curbside.
Cardinal Drug closed its soda fountain and gift shop as of today, but the pharmacy will remain open through curbside and delivery service.
Retirees who usually gather for coffee in the morning said the situation was unpredictable and unknown.
“It’s morbid,” John Rubow said, “and this table here usually knows.”
“We know that Tom Brady is going to Tampa Bay,” Sam Ward joked. Although the coffee drinkers were in an age group at high risk, less than 10 were there.
The Grain Bin restaurant downtown posted on social media that it will have carry out and curbside service, and owner Greg Barnhart said it will continue to provide dining room seating as well.
He said each business is making its own decisions and he has talked to the Neosho County Health Department. He said he has always had carry-out, but is adding the curbside service.
“We’re leaving it up to the judgment of the customer,” Barnhart said.
He said business traffic was fine until Monday’s announcements by President Donald Trump and Governor Laura Kelly. Barnhart said business has been reduced, but it is usually slower during weekdays. He and his wife, co-owner Sharon Barnhart, are considering expanding their hours to evenings.
“We serve a lot of seniors,” Barnhart said, adding that he hopes people support local businesses.
“Everybody’s concerned about their job,” he said.
Cantrell said the city will abide by a governor’s executive order that bars discontinuing utilities during the crisis.
He also warned that foreign objects should not be flushed down toilets.
If panic-buying of toilet paper created shortages, Cantrell said people should use other means to dispose of emergency substitutes like baby wipes, paper towels or cloth towels. Toilet paper is made to break down, but other objects can clog sewer lines and cause backups.
Trying to flush cloth towels is a common problem in other cities, Cantrell said, especially near hospitals or nursing homes.
He also said the city is monitoring employees with symptoms, especially emergency services.
Although offices in the municipal building are closed to public access, emergency services continue to operate normally. Cantrell said larger cities have more resources, but an outbreak in Chanute could be crippling to emergency services.
