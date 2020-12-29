GREG LOWER
A member of the Neosho County Fair Board has received this year’s Friend of 4-H Award.
Wade Dillinger said he was surprised to receive the framed certificate.
“They kept it a secret from me, darn ‘em,” he said. He was asked to attend a 4-H meeting, which he often does, but didn’t expect the award presentation.
He said the award will go on the wall in the office of his sale barn in Parsons, where he and his wife, Kristi, own Parsons Livestock Auction.
Dillinger became involved in 4-H when he was seven years old and joined the Eager Beavers club in Erie. He was in the program until his senior year of high school and his brother and two sisters were also involved.
Kristi is also involved as an adult leader with the Jolly Jayhawkers club where their four children are members.
“I never have been a leader,” Dillinger said.
He said 4-H is a great program for children to work, learn responsibility and meet new friends.
“I try to give back to them,” Dillinger said.
He has been on the Neosho County Fair Board for three years, since his buddies told him, “We’ve got a spot open and you’re on it,” he said.
Dillinger works on the fairgrounds, takes donations of shavings for animal beds, purchases animals in the premium sale, recruits buyers for the auction, works the show ring, volunteers for setting up and cleaning after events, and has helped with the ranch rodeo fundraisers, Southwind Extension District 4-H Program Assistant MaKayla Stroud said.
This year presented particular challenges for the fair.
“Everybody did a pretty good job,” Dillinger said, adding that the fact the events were outside made a difference and people kept their distance. Organizers kept the shows moving and spectators spread out or they watched online video.
“We’re trying to keep it as normal as possible for the kids,” Dillinger said.
When he participated in 4-H, Dillinger raised Holstein steers for dairy beef projects. He said they were inexpensive for kids, and when he was in junior high or early high school his family had 40 to 50 head.
Dillinger and his siblings won several Grand Champion and Reserve Champion awards, but he said now there are few small dairy farms available to provide dairy beef.
