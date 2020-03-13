GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners named seven members and a facilitator to an advisory committee on wind energy development.
The committee stems from a one-year moratorium passed in September to halt further expansion of wind-generated electricity after approval of the Neosho Ridge Wind project.
District 1 Commissioner Paul Westhoff, whose district covers the most area, named three committee members, while District 2 Commissioner David Orr and District 3 Commissioner Gail Klaassen each named two. The commission named Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez to be facilitator.
Godinez said he would be happy to take the position and thought he would be up to it.
“It is an interesting task to keep everybody on task,” he said.
Westhoff named Shirley Estrada, Julie Johnson and Kelly Coover as his district’s members, while Orr named Darrin Young of Young’s Welding and educator James DeGeer, and Klaassen named Hugo Spieker and Don Gastineau.
The commissioners also heard from two critics of the Neosho Ridge project. Dustie Elsworth, who asked to be part of the agenda, and LeRoy Burk, who spoke impromptu during the public commentary, are both plaintiffs in a federal suit seeking to block Neosho Ridge Wind.
Klaassen said some agenda items Thursday did not provide background information on the presentation and could have been brought as public comment. She said they did not give commissioners a chance to study the issues.
Commissioners have previously discussed a form to request placement on the agenda, and approved the request form 2-1 Thursday evening with Westhoff opposed. Klaassen said even if a request is submitted, it does not mean a topic will be on the agenda.
Elsworth, who the husband of County Clerk Heather Elsworth, said he wanted to reiterate that people in the Neosho Ridge construction area are not being treated fairly. Using research provided by resident Ed Spielbusch, he cited specific paragraphs in the Road Use Agreement with Neosho Ridge developer Apex Clean Energy that he said Apex is not following.
“If we’re doing this, let’s at least follow this agreement,” Elsworth said.
One issue he had was that there have been not written notices of areas that would be fixed, and that the county commission has not approved revisions and changes. He gave weights of tractor-trailers and loads that he said were overweight, and although he did not give specific dates of the overweight infractions, he said he had video of a truck using a bridge that an engineer said should not be used.
Elsworth also that Apex had put up speed limit signs in the area, which only the county had authority to do.
Burk also said residents are being treated unfairly.
“These big trucks, the cranes, are abusing us,” he said.
He described a confrontation with the driver of a larger vehicle, where Burk blocked the road with his pickup. Burk said the other driver was not on a designated route, and Burk refused to move, making the larger vehicle back up for half a mile.
During another discussion topic, Orr said the commission has been so focused on the wind farm issue, it has not dealt with other issues.
County assistance for Castaways approved
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners approved assistance for a rural animal shelter Thursday evening.
The help to Castaways animal shelter with materials and labor was one of several business items discussed at the meeting.
Chris Wehlage, president of the Castaways board of directors, said the organization has submitted the building at Harper and 220 Road for inspection by the state, and has partnered with Animal Medical Center. He said they hope to open in mid to late spring or early summer.
“The idea is to tip-toe into it,” Wehlage said. “We’re cat and dog lovers. We don’t know any better than anyone else.”
The request is for gravel and labor for a 140 by 60-foot parking lot. Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown estimated the project would require 400 tons of gravel.
Wehlage said the building, supported by donations and a 14-year fundraising effort, comes to about $25 per square foot. He said Chanute’s 3,000-square foot pound will cost $150,000.
In other business, Health Department Director Teresa Starr received permission to apply for several grants, and also gave commissioners an update on the Coronavirus.
Starr said outside of Thursday’s meeting that she uses Centers for Disease Control information. She told commissioners that four cases had been diagnosed in Kansas.
But news reports Friday morning indicated a fifth case in Wyandotte County in addition to the four in Johnson County, and a Wichita doctor confirmed a case there Friday morning. The Wyandotte case involved a man in his 70s being treated for other health issues who was tested after he died.
Information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is available at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/ or the Center for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index
Following Starr’s report, Human Resources Director Jim Mahar joked that he had done an inventory and the county had adequate supplies of toilet paper.
“But we’re considering ordering more,” he said.
Brown said the county landfill free clean-up week, held in coordination with Chanute, will be April 21-25.
Carla Nemecek with Southwind Extension gave a quarterly update report on the service’s activities.
Sheriff Jim Keath discussed vehicle replacement and received permission to seek bids to present at the next meeting.
He said the department has a 2012 Dodge with 152,000 miles on it that needs a new engine. Partial repairs will cost $1,000, but a used or new replacement engine will run $3,000 to $7,700.
Keath said he has four 2018 vehicles and the last vehicle he bought cost $28,000. Commissioner David Orr said it would cost $300,000 to replace all the department’s vehicles.
Commissioners postponed discussion from the six-hour meeting about providing rock to cities; discussion of a road use agreement with Apex Clean Energy, developer of the Neosho Ridge Wind project; a donation to the Galesburg Relief Fund; and expansion of Udall Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.