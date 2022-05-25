MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — A bond issue for USD 258 passed by a resounding margin Tuesday night. Unofficially, a total of 381 ballots were cast for the special election, with more than 67 percent of the vote in favor of the $17.45 million bond issue. Of the total ballots, two were left blank. The results will become official after next Tuesday’s canvass.
A planning phase conducted by the district’s Wichita-based architectural firm will begin within the week and will last approximately 8 to 10 months. The construction phase will then take 18 to 24 months to fully complete.
The state of Kansas will pick up some of the tab, contributing 11 percent — equaling $3 million of the bond’s total principal and interest. The bond’s blueprint is geared toward upgrades of the district’s buildings, while prominently addressing security and maintenance needs.
First-year Superintendent Amber Wheeler said she was pleased with the election results.
“We’re really thankful that the community is ready to support it,” she said. “We will work hard to get that moving forward as quickly as possible.”
With another school shooting dominating the news, Wheeler noted that construction of secure front entrances for two of the district’s buildings is included in the project. While the new front entrances won’t be in place for another two to three years, Wheeler said that parents shouldn’t fret about the lengthy timeframe.
“We have some processes in place, (so) it’s not like we don’t have safe entrances now,” she said. “The (new entrances) will require that you enter through the office to access the building during the school day.”
Putting the pieces in place for a favorable election outcome has consumed much of Wheeler’s time, but she said it’s been a worthwhile endeavor on a professional and personal level.
“I have an almost 2-year-old,” Wheeler said. “So the idea that the community supports their school district in such fantastic ways absolutely makes this a place that I want him to go to school. So personally, I love the idea that we’re going to have these updates in place and continue that for not only my kiddo, but everyone else’s kiddos, too.”
There was speculation that the district might use land acquired near its sports complex for a new building, such as a high school. Beyond a storm shelter that’s already in place, a new district building was never in the works.
“One of the things we heard very loudly from the community after the facilities assessment was that they wanted us to utilize the (existing) sites we have if possible,” Wheeler said. “So the project looks at ways to extend the life of our current facilities.”
Humboldt City Manager Cole Herder said that passage of the bond issue should be advantageous for the city and its residents.
“Schools are very important, and we have to maintain them just like any other infrastructure that the city deals with,” he said. “We have to make prudent decisions about whether to build new or repair and improve what we have. There was a lot of thought put into this, and (USD 258) made the best decisions that they were able to make.”
