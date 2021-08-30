GREG LOWER
After roughly a half-century in the grocery business, a Chanute store manager is hanging up his apron.
G&W Foods manager Dennis Kellerman retired after finishing some bookkeeping Monday. He has been with the Chanute store for 12 years, but has been even longer in Chanute at other stores and in the grocery business.
He began in 1971 at Pence IGA in Garnett with manager Marion Fail and worked at that store for 20 years. Fail later bought the Plaza IGA in Chanute while Kellerman worked for Countrymart in Garnett for four years and in Iola for 1 1/2 years.
Kellerman later came to Plaza IGA, which later sold to Ron Rhodes. Kellerman worked at Ron’s IGA for 10 years before he went to G&W.
“A lot of the public knows me,” he said. “Not necessarily know me by name, but know me by face.”
The local G&W store has been involved for several years in Operation Soupline, providing ingredients, and in the Healthy Pathways program.
Kellerman said a highlight of his time was last year when G&W was named the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.
Chamber Director Jane Brophy said G&W was selected for the year 2020, but the award has not yet been presented because the annual chamber meeting was delayed twice. She said one of the reasons for the selection was the store’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve also been an important part of the community for a very long time,” Brophy said.
Kellerman said it is good to know that everyone’s hard work is recognized.
He said he will miss the customers.
“You do miss being around people,” Kellerman said.
He said he plans to do more work with the Ambassador Church, which he attends. Kellerman will be 67 in October.
“It was time to enjoy life a little bit,” he said.
Part of his decision to retire came because of the difficulty in hiring people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID played a big part of it.”
In the end, Kellerman made a plea for people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
