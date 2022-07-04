MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Sydney Ball has taken the next step in her evolution as Neosho County Treasurer.
Elected to the position in 2016, Ball recently completed a 30-hour program through Fort Hays State University, placing her at the certified level among Kansas county treasurers. Ball said the program was paid for by the county.
“It was a really good learning opportunity,” she said, adding that it entailed her attendance at several conferences throughout the state. “I took it to make sure that I’m still learning, staying up to date, and to ensure that I can perform to the best of my abilities.”
Ball oversees the processing of all motor vehicle registrations and real estate and personal property tax payments, as well as the distribution of monies to other taxing entities.
“(Obtaining) the certificate shows her dedication to her position, wanting to have continued education in her role as an elected official,” said Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth, noting that’s she’s on a similar path working towards a Master Clerk certificate.
During her six-year stint as county treasurer, Ball has been instrumental in the modernization of a previously outdated office, and has also helped to make vehicle registration easier for citizens of the county through use of a registration sub-station in Chanute. That location is still a work in progress, however.
Ball said she’s enjoyed her time in the position and would like to continue in her role for the foreseeable future.
