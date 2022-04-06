GREG LOWER
The Chanute school district superintendent fielded questions from retired teachers about upcoming budget cuts Wednesday afternoon.
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams faced members of the Chanute Area Retired School Personnel during a town hall on the district’s budget crunch. The district is facing a shortfall of $922,231 because of declining enrollment.
In 2009-10, the district counted 1,951 total students, but in 2022-23, the headcount is expected to be 1,663. Core enrollment will drop by 141 students or 7 percent, Adams said, the biggest blip in available records.
The Wichita school district had a decrease of 2,200.
“That’s Wichita East – gone,” Adams said.
State funding is calculated on the enrollment and weighting for factors such as whether students are at-risk. The weighted loss will be the equivalent of 230 full-time students.
Chanute Elementary School had 900 students 12 years ago. Now there are 685 including 98 in first grade, below the average of 120 per year. Officials are projecting a six- to seven-year decline, and state officials are predicting that by 2030, half of the people in Kansas will live in just five counties.
Neosho County is not one of them, Adams said.
The base state aid, which was $4,400 per student in 2008-09 and provided $18.5 million in operating funds, came back up to that level two years ago after a period that included block grant funding for schools. In the meantime, costs have increased and Adams is expecting an increase in health insurance rates.
“I’d be ecstatic with flat,” Adams said.
The result is that, even though base state aid will increase by $380,000, USD 413 will still be $922,231 short.
The district has managed to close $630,000 of the gap. One way is by cutting programs and services that do not affect students or personnel, such as a decision against fertilizing the grass at schoolyards.
Another method is to increase revenue by adding preschool classes. Relocating offices to the administration building will open two classrooms for 3 and 4 year-olds at Lincoln Early Learning Center.
The district’s taxes are at statutory limits, so the current phase is to reduce positions by attrition as people retire or resign.
The elementary school, which had eight sections, will give up three positions and have six sections next year. There will be three administrators.
Royster Middle School will lose three positions, including a math instructor and computer instructor.
The high school will lose two positions, including a band director who is retiring, and the board office will lose two positions, including Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell.
The next step in budget cutting will be to delay or minimize raises, followed by an actual reduction in staff force.
“It is zero fun,” Adams said. “What it leads to, folks, is fear and anxiety.”
Since 85 percent of the budget is personnel, the total budget of all buildings is $440,000. Adams has told building principals they could face 10 percent cuts, depending on the next few months.
Adams has given the slide presentation four times for staff and at each building. Afterwards Wednesday, retired high school art teacher Rick Bushnell questioned why this has come up over the past six months and not sooner.
“Somebody dropped the ball on data,” he said.
The district has not had an emergency situation until the 140-student drop, and is not in dire straits, Adams said, but “if we don’t deal with this now, we will have an emergency.”
When the new buildings opened, Bushnell said, Chanute attracted more students than now. He asked if the district has had focus groups to find out why students are leaving, and Adams said it has not.
Comparing the transfers of students in and out of the district, Adams said this was actually Chanute’s most favorable year, while districts such as Humboldt and Elkhart have introduced virtual classes.
“Elkhart, Kansas, is in 4A,” Adams said, and some students who live in Chanute are taking Elkhart classes online.
Adams also responded to questions about the ratios of principals, counselors, coaches and arts instructors to students.
Classrooms including band have 20 to 22 students per adult. Adams said band may continue to have more than one adult in the classroom, even if it is not a certified teacher.
The high school band added a second director three years ago, and since then numbers have flattened or declined, Adams said.
“Every decision we make is for next year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not reversible,” Adams said.
Gaslighting explained
Before Adams’ presentation, the CARSP heard a presentation from Cindy Kiser of Rock N’Roll Family Community Education on “gaslighting.”
The term is a form of mental or psychological abuse where one person manipulates someone else. It comes from a 1938 movie starring Ingrid Bergman with Charles Boyer as a husband who tries to convince his wife she is going crazy.
Gaslighting can occur in intimate relationships, parent and child relationships, medical, racial, political and employee relationships.
“Kids can do it to teachers. Teachers can do it to kids,” Kiser said.
She prepared the presentation for the KAFCE Leader’s Guide and will give it to Erie Family Consumer Science classes.
