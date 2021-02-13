Trustees for Neosho County Community College heard a report on the year’s sports from President Brian Inbody during Thursday evening’s meeting.
“Yes, the seasons have been shifted around and been shortened, but at least we have given them a chance to represent NCCC and play the game they love,” Inbody said. “It has not gone perfectly in the conference as you can imagine with so many protocols to follow and different interpretations of the new rules.”
Although a few games have been postponed, Inbody said the schedule has worked across the conference for the most part.
Inbody said they soon will add more games because of overlap between sports that began their seasons and those that start midway. He congratulated the athletic trainers, coaches, Athletics Administrative Assistant Kim Ensminger, Athletic Director Riann Mullis and the tech streaming crews. He also thanked announcer Josh Merrill and those who clean and prepare for the games and provide security.
He reported spring enrollment has been lower than fall enrollment, down a total of 11.6 percent over this point last year, but still better than predicted.
Inbody said he has been asked to serve a second term on the national Association of Community College Trustees Presidents’ Advisory Board. The board has 20 presidents who serve two-year terms. Meetings now are by Zoom, but Inbody said they may go back to face-to-face gatherings. Inbody already attends the ACCT Congress and it also meets at the Leadership Summit in Washington, DC.
Trustees heard the audit report from Phil Jarred of Jarred, Gilmore and Phillips accounting firm for the year ending June 30, 2020. They approved the audit.
Trustees also voted to accept the tuition and fee schedule for 2021-22 with no increases from 2020-21.
Director of Institutional Support and Online Learning Maggie Miller received the monthly Ben Smith Service Award.
Personnel:
Debra Schommer requested early retirement under the Early Retirement Incentive policy.
Resignations: Kristin Varner, as nursing instructos; Robin Wulf, administrative and technical assistant for the Chief Financial Officer; Michael McGruder, assistant track coach; Jose Nelson Landaverde, Head Soccer Coach; James Togbah, as assistant soccer coach; Tailor Dyke, Bookstore coordinator at the Chanute campus.
Hires: Tailor Dyke as administrative assistant Title III; Wynnter Snyder as admissions specialist.
