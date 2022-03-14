GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners gave a consensus Monday evening on golf course and aquatic center fees for the 2022 season.
The new schedule lowers admission to the Maring Aquatic Center, a community service wherein most cities lose money, and increase fees at Stone Creek Golf Course, which City Manager Todd Newman said is closer to paying its own way.
Green fees will be $18 for nine holes on Monday through Thursday and $23 on Friday through Sunday, up from $14 and $19 in 2021. The fees for 18 holes will be $22 on weekdays and $27 on weekends, up from 2021 rates of $18 and $23.
Cart rentals will increase by $2 to $14 for nine holes and $26 for 18 holes. Single annual memberships will increase to $500 and family memberships will be $775.
Golf course memberships have not increased since 2017, Newman said. The course has 170 memberships totaling nearly 270 participants.
On the aquatic center side, commissioners proposed increasing the age for free admission to five years old and lowering the adult fee by 50 cents.
The Parks Advisory Board had proposed raising youth rates by 50 cents to match the adult rate. Instead, commissioners backed a single admission rate of $2. “I just want to get attendance up,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
Swimmers ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission revenue during 2019 and 2021 has been $34,000 to $36,000, Newman said. The swimming pool lost $168,000 and $235,000 those years.
“We’re going to lose money here regardless,” Mayor Jacob LaRue said.
The aquatic center is a quality of life issue for the city, Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
Fredonia currently charges a straight $2 admission fee, Humboldt charges $2 for ages 14 to 54, and Iola charges $2 for ages 6 to 64. Independence charges $4 admission for those age 3 and up.
Chaney also wanted improvements to the concession stand service, but the pool has been limited by newer requirements for food safety and washing, Newman said.
The pool also faces upcoming issues with repairs and maintenance, Newman warned. Rocks in the lazy river have sunk, indicating a void underneath them, and the pumps are drawing air because of leaks. The aquatic center was expected to have a lifespan of 30 years, Newman said. He does not think it will last that long, and expects to get another 10 years from the lazy river feature.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said he would like to see a larger swimming area instead of the lazy river. He said children get bored with the smaller play area, but cannot swim enough laps to qualify for the pool, he said.
The golf course opened for the new season Feb. 28, and the aquatic center will be open May 29 to Aug. 7.
The changes in fees did not require a formal vote of approval. The commission also gave its consensus to support reappointing Chris Cleaver and to new appointee Nancy Isaac as members-at-large on the Chanute Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee, with Love’s Travel Stop manager Brie Grimes and Holiday Inn Express assistant/interim manager Nathan Murphy appointed as new members to represent the hospitality industry.
Commissioners granted an additional 90 days for repairs to the former Playmakers restaurant at 221 E. Main that was damaged by fire in July. Owner Earl Bartholomew gave an update on work at the building, but the design has had to change because funding will not meet the contractor’s estimates and he is waiting on new blueprints.
The repairs will not be completed in 90 days, he said, but he expects to have a floor over the basement, walls up and a roof on it.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance amendment to increase the number of Chanute Land Bank board members to five, and will review applicants at the next meeting.
In his comments, Fairchild offered a plan for the land bank to be part of constructing houses on infill vacant lots. The houses would be 1,100 to 1,200 square feet.
Salina has had to use innovative methods to create housing for anticipated jobs coming to town, Budreau said.
“We’ve got to get ahead of this and get something going,” Chaney said.
In other business, commissioners approved letting officials sign agreements on state cost-share funding for improvements to the intersection of 21st and Plummer.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded $474,000 to the project with a local cash match of 25 percent. Newman warned that the starting date has been pushed back and he expects a 30 percent increase in the cost because of current inflation.
Traffic poles will take six months for delivery, Newman said, and the project will take 90 to 120 days to complete.
During his report, Newman also warned about both inflation and supply chain issues that could affect the city’s budget. Department heads will need to watch inventory and budgets closely, he said. The city may have to order goods in 2022 and not receive them until 2023.
“It’s going to be an auditing nightmare,” Newman said. “It’s going to be a tricky couple of years.”
Commissioners also approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for Patricia Ann Johnson to remodel rental properties at 1518 and 1520 W. 3rd, and a permit for the Chanute Elks to sell cereal malt beverages.
They approved resolutions to declare properties at 1012 S. Washington, owned by James E. and Erica D. Warriax; 902 S. Lincoln, owned by Kenneth L. Ornelas III; 419 W. 3rd, owned by Todd J. and Laticia A. Brandon; 206 N. Malcolm, owned by Alex Seretny; 516 S. Lincoln, owned by Stephen G. and Alicia Fickel; and 1302 W. Oak, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals, in violation of city code. Properties at 820 W. Oak and 601 N. Western were removed from the agenda.
