GREG LOWER
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center will phase in its reopening after restricting access during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“As Kansas begins its phased reopening, I want to thank our community for its support and my employees for their hard work and positive attitude,” NMRMC Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks said. “We’ve worked diligently to continue providing a safe environment for our patients and staff. We are finalizing our phased resumption of service strategy that follows state and federal guidance.”
Beginning Monday, NMRMC will reopen the west registration entrance for non-emergency patients. NMRMC clinics will increase patient appointment scheduling, including tele-medicine visits, in-clinic visits and curb-side lab.
To accommodate social distancing, the hospital is limiting patients to one essential visitor or companion and, if possible, asks patients not to bring visitors to routine appointments unless absolutely necessary.
Anyone entering the hospital or clinics is required to wear a mask as a precaution, and all patients, staff and visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Franks said NMRMC committees and medical staff daily review guidelines and updates from the Centers for Disease Control, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American College of Surgeons.
“Meeting the needs of our patients in the safest manner has always been our goal, and now we are taking extra measures to keep you safe,” Franks said.
