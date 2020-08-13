Goddard closes gap with Neosho County votes
GREG LOWER
ERIE – The tight Kansas Senate race got even tighter after Neosho County Commissioners canvassed provisional ballots from last week’s primary election.
Incumbent Dan Goddard picked up 45 votes from Neosho County and now trails challenger Virgil Peck by 27 votes before votes are canvassed in Labette and Montgomery counties.
Goddard defeated Peck by 1,471 to 1,053 votes in Neosho County after Thursday’s canvass. The results become official after they are certified by the Kansas Secretary of State, which shows Peck ahead in the total district with 5,052 votes to Goddard’s 4,980.
County commissioners, acting as the Board of Canvassers, spent more than 3 ½ hours going through 215 provisional ballots Thursday afternoon.
Labette and Montgomery counties combined have a total of more than 160 provisional ballots to canvass next week.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff said this was the longest canvass he had ever been on, but Commissioner David Orr said he felt safer about the accuracy of the votes.
Besides the provisional ballots, canvassers had five ballots cast that were automatically rejected because they lacked signatures or came in after the deadline. An additional ballot came from a Chanute resident voting in Costa Rica because he could not return due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“This is a new one on me,” Westhoff said.
Overall outcomes of the Republican and Democratic primaries remained unchanged.
Kent Thompson finished with 949 votes in Neosho County to hold his 9th District Kansas House seat against Armando Hernandez, who finished with 461.
County Commissioner Gail Klaassen received a total of 388 votes against challengers Eddie Rosenberger with 277, and Mark Ping, who had 216.
In the race for county sheriff, Greg Taylor received 1,910 votes while David Starr had 659.
There were a total of 3,226 ballots cast out of 10,935 registered voters in Neosho County. Democrats cast a total of 584 votes in the US Senate race and Republicans cast up to 2,514 votes in the Kansas Senate race.
