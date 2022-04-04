GREG LOWER
The Chanute USD 413 Board of Education heard the results of this school year’s ACT tests at Monday morning’s meeting at Chanute High School.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell presented the composite scores along with breakdowns. The ACT is no longer required for all students, she said, and many take other paths into the workforce.
CHS had 125 students taking the test in 2021-22 and had an average composite score of 19.9 out of 36. Of the past five years, this is the fewest to take the test, down from 212 in 2018-19.
Last year, the average composite score was 20.2. It was 19.5 in 2019-20 and 20.3 in both 2018-19 and 2017-18.
The math portion of the ACT had a mean score of 18.8, the lowest of the past five years, and the average science score was 20.3. The STEM score was 19.8.
The English score was 19.5, the same as last year, reading was 20.4, and writing was 6 on a 12-point scale. English Language Arts had a 17.5 score of 36 points.
Writing needs attention, Russell said. ELA dipped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is coming back, she said.
Chanute’s composite score is the same as the state average.
“Our trend is right along with the state,” Superintendent Kellen Adams said.
More emphasis is moving from the ACT to areas that include attendance and activities, Russell said.
“A lot of kids don’t do well in standardized tests that are very, very successful in college,” she said.
Work ethic has become important in the job market, board member Ross Hendrickson said, things like proper dress, punctuality and etiquette.
“It’s not 1980 anymore,” he said, adding that some students stress when taking standardized tests, but the ACT is important to monitor.
“Those skills are important whether you’re going to college or going into the workforce,” Russell said.
The acceptance of the resignation of board member Alex Rodriquez and a resolution to fill the vacancy were approved Monday under the consent agenda.
The consent agenda also included the reappointment of Betsy Olson to the Chanute Recreation Commission, the acceptance of a $1,000 donation from Prairieland Partners LLC for the high school FFA program, and the donation of the book “Rissy No Kissies” for the Lincoln Early Learning Center Library from Hope Unlimited.
The meeting was held at 8 am Monday, rather than the regular evening time, so that members could observe classrooms at the high school. The board split into four groups of one or two members each accompanied by administrators to view three classrooms per group.
“What we took away from it was a lot of great kids that are really engaged,” Hendrickson said.
The board heard from two parents of music students who spoke in opposition to proposed budget cuts in the band program. Mendy Burnett, who is also a coach and music teacher, and Brandi Swiler, Class of 1984 and former drum major, both spoke during public comments.
Burnett said the football team has seven coaches and almost every sport has two coaches while band has two directors for 153 participants. She became emotional when mentioning Nathan Cunningham, who participated in both band and athletics, and cited the support the football team and band provided each other.
Swiler said the choir has 200 participants with two teachers and an assistant while there are 50 participants in football.
She cited the time and distance students cover practicing with tubas that weigh about 28 pounds or drums that weigh up to 40 pounds.
“Tell me this is not a sport,” Swiler said.
She listed many famous people, including sports figures, who took part in marching band.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester reported to the board on a visit to the Early Learning Center in Leavenworth. The renovated center in a former elementary school was very eye-opening, he said.
Elementary Principal Eric Hoops reported on the Chanute Elementary School Mental Health Team, which began two years ago and works with families. The team serves 86 students as of last week out of an enrollment of 680 – roughly 13 percent.
The team includes Communities in Schools staff who provide resources, and a therapist on site, which saves travel time for students. Parents also seem more willing to talk to a therapist than a principal, Hoops said.
The board took action to accept a bid from Kansas Communications to purchase an on-site phone system. The $69,639 bid includes a five-year warranty on hardware.
The board accepted a quote of $32,500 from SHI, a purchasing consortium, for electronics back-up batteries.
Of five communities he has been in, Adams said Chanute has the most reliable electrical service. Momentary flickers or brownouts can damage electronics, and the district is getting ready to invest in infrastructure, he said.
The board accepted the resignations of teacher Amanda Ostrander; transportation employee Deron Owens; CHS assistant volleyball coach Sierra Phillips; assistant drama coach Jody Summers; and CHS debate and forensics coach Chase Reed. The board hired teacher Cassidy Audiss; transportation employee Stephanie Lohman; CHS National Honor Society sponsor Tracy Walker; CHS head girls soccer coach Kelsey Fox; classroom aide Asia Clark; and debate and forensics coach Timothy Tarkelly.
