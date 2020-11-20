I am sick and tired of people saying masks don’t help!  I’ve been a nurse for over 50 years and have cared for both TB and Polio patients and masks kept me safe.  And they still protect!  Not only self but others as well.  You are just selfish if you don’t wear one, as they contain your droplets and protect others too.

Listen to the scientists and not to wishful stupidity!

God protects us but he also gave us brains to listen to the experts and Facebook and Trump are NOT reliable sources  of information

I pray for our overworked and threatened medical personnel who get death threats for trying to help people.  Who will take care of you if you kill off all the medics?

Colletta Nelson, BSN, MS

Chanute

