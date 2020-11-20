I am sick and tired of people saying masks don’t help! I’ve been a nurse for over 50 years and have cared for both TB and Polio patients and masks kept me safe. And they still protect! Not only self but others as well. You are just selfish if you don’t wear one, as they contain your droplets and protect others too.
Listen to the scientists and not to wishful stupidity!
God protects us but he also gave us brains to listen to the experts and Facebook and Trump are NOT reliable sources of information
I pray for our overworked and threatened medical personnel who get death threats for trying to help people. Who will take care of you if you kill off all the medics?
Colletta Nelson, BSN, MS
Chanute
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.