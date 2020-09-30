GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank board held its first meeting Wednesday morning on a project to improve properties that need renovation and development.
The three-member board voted to adopt bylaws and policy and to accept the registration certificate that was effective Aug. 31. As Chanute Regional Development Authority president, Ross Hendrickson will be board chairman with Tim Fairchild, representing the Chanute city commission, taking over as chair in January. Board member Larry Clark represents the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission.
Program Director Kim Ewert said the land bank was supposed to get started in March, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic interfered.
“This is so new, a lot of people don’t know what a land bank is,” Ewert said.
The program has been discussed for several years and at one time was conceived as a way for the city to sell excess properties. The program starts without any actual properties, and Ewert said some people have already expressed interest in donating properties.
“You say land bank,” Hendrickson said. “That can go in a lot of different directions.”
Part of the plan is for the land bank to acquire properties that need renovation and resell them. Dilapidated houses could be renovated and vacant lots would require development.
The city does not actually acquire properties that are condemned or owe delinquent taxes, but it does have to mow private properties as city code enforcement. The mowing cost is supposed to be added to the property’s taxes.
If the land bank acquires houses too dilapidated to renovate, they may be donated to the fire department for training.
Fairchild said many of the city’s code resolutions deal with removal of vehicles, brush and trash rather than demolition.
Some properties the city owns, and officials hope to get rid of, were acquired after flood damage and carry restrictions on development. Those that may become part of the land bank are included in the “red book” listing of city properties.
Fairchild said the land bank would start with small projects and they would not want to take on too large a project, such as a downtown Main Street building. Hendrickson said properties should be less than an acre.
Ewert said a proposed county delinquent tax sale is a likely first target to solicit property donations. She said she is working on getting tax-exempt status.
The land bank’s application is modeled after one from the Pittsburg land bank, which is providing information and advice.
“We can come out of the gate and learn from that,” Hendrickson said.
Board members discussed seeking start-up funds from the city and CRDA to pay title and closing fees. Once properties sell, the CRDA may collect 6 percent of the profit for fees and use of its office equipment.
The land bank board will meet at either 8:15 am or 4 pm on the fourth Wednesday of the month when it has business to discuss.
