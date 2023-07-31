The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start work Wednesday on a K-47 resurfacing project in Neosho County. The 11-mile project area runs from U.S. 169 east to U.S. 59.
Project activity includes pavement patching followed by two asphalt overlays.
Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Drivers can expect delays of 15 minutes or less.
KDOT awarded Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka the $2.9 million construction contract.
The work should be completed by early October, weather permitting.
Check KDOT’s traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org, for more highway condition and construction details.
People with questions may contact Doug Pulliam at KDOT-Pittsburg at 620-235-9523 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at 620-902-6433.
