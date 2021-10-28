In previous city positions, Sam Budreau compiled information for other officials. In his past term as commissioner, he was surprised at how much research it entailed.
“It takes a lot more time than I would realize,” Budreau said.
Budreau is completing a four-year term and is one of four candidates for three open city commission seats this year.
Budreau previously served as Chanute’s Director of Public Safety, Director of Human Resources, and as Assistant and Interim City Manager. He ran unsuccessfully for city commission in 2015.
He said one of his accomplishments has been working well with other commissioners.
“There’s not a thing wrong with healthy debate,” Budreau said. “Healthy debate is good.”
He said he would like to be able to say he was a part of the process. At the end of the day, Budreau said, he wants to say he was part of leading the community into the next realm with an impact of 20, 30 or 40 years into the future.
The Chanute city commission will be dealing with finances for new water treatment and wastewater plants, among other projects with a pending price tag of about $60 million.
“We can’t run from them. They’re essential services,” Budreau said. “That’s a pretty big gorilla in the room.”
In the past few years, the city’s progress has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s affected us all,” Budreau said. “It has just really put the stymie on things.”
He sees the economic impact affecting everything from the price of a gallon of milk or a gallon of gas.
Budreau is the corporate human resources director for all Monarch cement company operations in five states.
Although part of his current term was marred by health issues, he said he now has a clean bill of health and will work just as hard as he has before.
“I live every day just like the next person,” Budreau said, adding that he sees no reason why he could not serve.
“I’m ready, willing and able,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.