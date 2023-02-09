MATT RESNICK
The Chanute Recreation Commission entered Wednesday’s meeting in uncharted territory, allowing extended usage of its multi-purpose building in a non-CRC, for-profit capacity.
The two for-profit entities utilizing the gym are Drums Alive and Renewed Strength, LLC, which together occupy the gym five days a week for a total of 11.5 hours. Drums Alive is overseen by Teri Lund, and Renewed Strength by Katie Holtzman.
CRC Director Monica Colborn told The Tribune prior to Wednesday’s meeting that she was not in favor of the for-profit usage as it was presently constructed. For example, Lund charges per participant.
“She is generating income because she is charging people who are taking her class and that makes it a for-profit,” Colborn said, noting that CRC does not receive any revenue from Lund’s class. “I am not in favor of occupying our spaces for long-term (usage) if it’s going to impact our summer programs and prime time after school hours. My concerns prior to the meeting were that we would be tying up gym space during prime time usage. Our programs are geared toward kids (during) that early evening after school time.”
Usage of the multi-purpose building by the for-profit entities adversely impacts seasonal programs such as soccer and the ability to practice inside when necessary.
“We will start soccer up and it’s going to be cold and rainy,” Colborn said.
The CRC approved a new rental agreement aimed at for-profit entities during Wednesday’s meeting. Under the contract, for-profit entities are now charged $15 per-hour for the multi-purpose building with a $50 deposit, while several other alternate options were also approved. The other caveat of the new contract is that for-profit rental is strictly based on availability.
“It gives us flexibility to move (program) dates around,” Colborn said, using rainout dates as an example.
Colborn said that the new facility rental agreement should appease all parties involved.
“I’m pleased with the decision of the board where we can still do extended use, but will also have that flexibility where we will have restrictions in regard to seasonal (programs),” she said. “We’re coming up on soccer season and know that we’re going to have to move some things around. I just wanted to make sure that we had the flexibility to still have our programs and activities.”
