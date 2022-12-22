Monarch
ERIE — County Clerk Heather Elsworth told Neosho County Commissioners on Tuesday that the county would receive $47,000 from Monarch Cement Company for prior use of the county’s unofficial detour routes.

While there was slight confusion related to the amount, commissioners unanimously approved accepting the sum. Commissioners believed that the amount would be closer to $100,000.

