ERIE — County Clerk Heather Elsworth told Neosho County Commissioners on Tuesday that the county would receive $47,000 from Monarch Cement Company for prior use of the county’s unofficial detour routes.
While there was slight confusion related to the amount, commissioners unanimously approved accepting the sum. Commissioners believed that the amount would be closer to $100,000.
Questions surrounding the final figure related to the recently-completed US-169 northbound ramp project, and Monarch’s desire to bypass the state’s official detour routes.
Monarch President Kent Webber delivered a detailed pitch at the April 13, 2021, commission meeting. Heavily centered on logistics and weighting regulations, Webber provided commissioners with documentation prior to the meeting showing that the state’s official detours would exponentially increase the company’s freight mileage. The data pertained to Monarch’s loaded and unloaded cement trucks.
Webber’s proposal also included a suggestion that commissioners reduce the speed limit on Plummer Avenue, which turns into Petrolia Road in Allen County. After a brief executive session, the speed limit reduction was approved. Reduced speed limits were later approved for the remaining unofficial detours.
The primary detour used by Monarch was Elk Road, but the Harper Road detour was also heavily discussed. Harper Road affords direct access to the Monarch plant, but the durability of the North River bridge gave commissioners pause.
Webber noted that Allen County was on board with opening up its end of Harper Road for Monarch’s use, and asked that Neosho County follow suit. Harper Road runs north from Chanute into Humboldt.
“My commitment to the county is if I could spend a hundred grand, I will — and I intend to do that,” Webber said during the 2021 meeting.
With a larger percentage of Allen County’s roads used for the unofficial detours, the Allen County Commission later made it known that they wanted a slice of the pie. Along with the $47,000 going to each county, an additional $6,000 was paid for various bridge inspection fees.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen expressed slight disappointment that the county didn’t receive the full $94,000.
“What else can we do? It’s just disappointing,” Klaassen said.
In an interview with The Tribune on Thursday, Webber discussed the issue.
“I certainly understand that. But we’re doing what we said we would do, and that was spending $100,000,” Webber said. “The unforeseen was that Allen County would need some of that money as well because we drove more miles on Allen County roads than we did on Neosho County roads.”
Webber reiterated that it was a fair deal.
“Neosho County is coming out good,” he said.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said that they were anticipating $100,000, but that he was good with the amount, and hopes that the county will continue its cordial relations with Monarch.
“We agreed to take the money and voted to approve it,” Galemore said, noting that he chalked up the split with Allen County to politics. Galemore further noted that since his time as commissioner, Webber and Monarch have looked out for the best interests of the county.
Webber also lauded county commissioners for their recent award of $5.4 million from the state for complete replacement of the North River bridge.
“What a great thing that’s going to be for the county and the city of Chanute,” he said. “That’s fantastic. Commissioners have done a good job.”
Apex response
to lawsuit threat
County commissioners unanimously approved initiating litigation against Virginia-based windfarm developer Apex Clean Energy. The commission alleges a breach of contract in relation to Neosho Ridge Wind’s road use and maintenance agreement. The county is seeking approximately $2 million in damages. The full story can be found in the Dec. 22 edition of The Tribune, or online at www.chanute.com
The Tribune reached out to Apex with questions regarding the county’s litigation. While Joplin-based Liberty Utilities currently owns the project, Apex served as the construction manager and is assisting Liberty with addressing Neosho County’s remaining grievances.
Construction on Neosho Ridge Wind began in August 2019, and the project has been operational since May 2021, with Liberty having assumed ownership since it became operational.
While a set of questions was sent to Apex regarding the situation, Liberty Utilities opted to respond with the following statement.
“Neosho Ridge Wind continues to work with Neosho County to close out the outstanding items related to the county roads,” the Liberty statement read. “Over the course of negotiations, both parties have had to occasionally reschedule meetings. Most of the items raised by the county related to county roads have been resolved, and Liberty remains committed to working with Neosho County to resolve the remaining items as quickly as possible. We appreciate and value our partnership with Neosho County and look forward to concluding this portion of the project and continuing this partnership into the future.”
County Counselor Brett Heim said that Apex has not been forthcoming and has canceled each of its scheduled meetings in recent months, while failing to submit a single proposal or offer.
The county recently hired Newton-based Jantz Law firm to take the lead on the matter. Other entities involved with the project are also in the county’s litigation crosshairs.
Employee of the Month
Elsworth, who also serves as HR Director, has rolled out an Employee of the Month program for county personnel. While the program officially begins in January, Elsworth informed commissioners that Motor Vehicle/Tax Clerk Gabby Sands has been selected as the first recipient. Prior to this program, Elsworth has made it a point to honor employees by spotlighting years of service, while also ensuring that employees receive birthday cards.
“I can’t approve raises and things like that, but there are things I can do to try to recognize employees and their excellence in their position,” Elsworth said.
For the Employee of the Month program, recipients are ultimately selected through an anonymous nomination process.
“I brought the commission in on that. So I share all the nominations with them and then the commission, with my help, chooses the individual,” Elsworth said.
Elsworth said that Sands is invaluable to the department.
“She has a great energy about her and is always willing to jump in and help others,” Elsworth said. “She’s also great with the constituents of Neosho County — the taxpayers – is very patient and is easy to hear through the glass.”
As part of the honor, Sands will receive a certificate of recognition, a crystal paperweight, and a plaque that will be in the lobby.
“We will just keep adding those names to the wall,” Elsworth said.
