Courthouse 21

An outside view of the Neosho County Courthouse.

 Photo by Kansas Reflector

ERIE — Allegations of illicit activity in the Neosho County Attorney’s Office have been a factor in the recently-announced resignation of Deputy County Attorney Stephen Young. 

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Young said that he has given notice and plans on leaving at the end of the month for a prosecutorial position in Wichita.

