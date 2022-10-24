ERIE — Allegations of illicit activity in the Neosho County Attorney’s Office have been a factor in the recently-announced resignation of Deputy County Attorney Stephen Young.
In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Young said that he has given notice and plans on leaving at the end of the month for a prosecutorial position in Wichita.
Young reached out to The Tribune to discuss the allegations engulfing the county attorney’s office, which he said “absolutely” influenced his imminent departure.
“I think it can be difficult to work in that environment,” Young said. “I know my co-workers have sort of soldiered through it, and I appreciate them for that.”
Young primarily cast blame on Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor for County Attorney Linus Thuston’s plight.
“Obviously, when someone is in the news this often because of the actions of other county personnel, it can make it hard to do the job day-to-day,” he said. “I just hope that Neosho County can get through this. I obviously won’t be around for it.”
Young feels that Taylor has sought to erode the community’s trust in the county attorney’s office, and that a functioning relationship with the sheriff’s office has been nonexistent.
“When someone refers Linus up for criminal prosecution on multiple occasions, it makes the day-to-day job very difficult,” Young said. “It undermines confidence that the community might have in us doing our job, and just makes it very hard.”
County commissioners have also expressed concern with Thuston’s documentation of expenditures from his office, and unanimously voted to suspend use of all credit cards by his office. Young said the move forced him to cover some office-related expenses on his own dime, and then submit paperwork for reimbursement.
“My main concern is for our staff,” Young said, adding that the commissioners’ decision has added to the work of others in the county attorney’s office.
Young said he’s puzzled by Taylor’s fixation on Thuston and the CA’s office.
“I don’t know what the genesis of it is. I don’t know if it’s a vendetta or not,” Young said. “I know that whatever it is, it’s harmful to the people of Neosho County. And I hope that whatever it is, both Sheriff Taylor and Mr. Thuston can find a way to work through it, because it’s to the detriment of the people who live here.”
Reflector article
A former Thomas County prosecutor in Colby, Young was tapped as Thuston’s deputy in September 2020. Most of the allegations detailed in the Kansas Reflector’s recent report on Thuston predate Young’s tenure in Neosho County. Some of the allegations described a “pay-to-play” scheme involving “justice for sale” diversion agreements. Revenue from diversion agreements has skyrocketed during Thuston’s tenure.
Young insists that Thuston is getting a bad rap.
“We take a lot into consideration when we approve or deny someone for a diversion agreement. Obviously, the best interest of justice and the victim’s considerations are the primary concerns,” Young said. “We never file or approve a diversion agreement without first speaking with the victim. Secondary to the desires of the victim is essentially the strength of the case. What the long-term outcome is going to be for the victim as far as consequences.”
Young indicated that diversion agreements are better than some alternatives.
“With the diversion agreement, at the very least you get someone to stipulate to what they’ve done and take some responsibility for it,” he said.
Young noted that his experience in the CA’s office has been good.
“I have a lot of confidence in Linus’ ability. I’ve learned a lot from him,” Young said. “I probably learned more in the first six months I was here than I did in the first year I worked in Colby. He’s tough, but fair. He’s a talented orator, and a really gifted litigator.”
Young described his early days as Deputy CA as a trial by fire.
“I was kind of thrown into the deep end of the pool as soon as I got here, and it forced me to learn,” he said. “I feel like I’m better for it and really appreciate it.”
Young believes the Reflector report went too far in painting a damning picture of Thuston, calling it “not kind.” He added that he was never contacted by the Reflector.
“All these things I’ve seen, they’re just proven false by my own experience,” Young said, adding that he’s worked with Taylor and sheriff’s office, but has never been broached about the allegations.
Young said that he did not have any ulterior motives for reaching out to The Tribune, and is not concerned about being swept up in the probe of Thuston.
“I’m not a named party in any of the disciplinary cases,” Young said.
In a separate interview with The Tribune, Thuston described the Reflector report as a hit job. Thuston said he received feedback about the article while attending a conference related to his capacity as CA.
“It’s been seen — especially throughout southeast Kansas,” Thuston said. “I think every single person who has come up and talked to me has said 90 percent of (the allegations) in that article would apply to almost all 105 prosecutors in the state of Kansas.
“One of the things that I thought was great that came out of the article was that it showed that Greg Taylor has been filing complaints on me back to 2017 – and the disciplinary administrator’s office said there is nothing to go after.”
The curious case of Todd Kidwell
Young also disputed an excerpt from the article detailing the case of Todd Kidwell. Kidwell struck and killed a bicyclist near the Neosho-Crawford county line in 2015. The Reflector attempted to establish Thuston’s involvement in the case as Kidwell’s defense attorney as a conflict of interest.
The article stated that after the incident, for which Kidwell pleaded to involuntary manslaughter, he received a speeding ticket for driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone in Neosho County.
“Thuston, as the county attorney, reduced the ticket to a non-moving violation. The judge declined to consider evidence about the ticket during the sentencing hearing. Kidwell received 60 days in jail,” the Reflector article said.
That was one of the complaints forwarded by the sheriff’s office for review in an ethics probe. The allegation of misconduct was ultimately dismissed.
“The Reflector paints it as Mr. Thuston came in and just gave Mr. Kidwell a non-moving violation, while also having him as a (private) client,” Young said. “That just struck me as odd, because I know in my duties as deputy, I cover virtually 100 percent of traffic cases, which is what Mr. Kidwell would have had here.”
While Young was not with the Neosho County Attorney’s Office at the time, he said that the article prompted him to research the case.
“When I went to look it up, it wasn’t Linus. Linus didn’t cover the traffic case here at all,” Young said. “He seemed to completely separate himself from that, because I’m assuming he would have identified that conflict immediately. He never touched the case here.”
Young said he also found that former Deputy CA David Clark signed off on Kidwell’s plea agreement. Thuston, however, bears responsibility for the actions of his office when it comes to the plea agreement.
“When the traffic docket happens in Erie, 99 percent of the time, I’m the only prosecuting attorney there,” Young said. “Linus rarely ever touches a traffic case in Neosho County. When I looked up the Kidwell case, it was the same thing there — Linus had nothing to do with the plea agreement that I could see.”
Thuston vehemently denies the Reflector’s description of the case.
“I have never prosecuted Todd Kidwell, ever.” Thuston said. “I’ve been the county attorney this time since October 2012. Probably 98 percent of traffic cases have been handled by someone other than me.
“If there’s a journal entry, if there’s anything dealing with Todd Kidwell involving the county attorney’s office, you won’t find my name on it anywhere. You won’t see my involvement on it anywhere. I have never prosecuted Todd Kidwell on anything.”
Political ramifications and fallout
Thuston’s case has had far-reaching effects, and is now being politicized for the Kansas Governor’s race. In a press release dated Oct. 18, the Kansas Democratic Party demanded that Republican nominee Derek Schmidt answer questions about Thuston, who is also a Republican. Schmidt is currently in his third term as attorney general. The Reflector noted that Deputy AG Steven Karrer is “reviewing certain matters in Neosho County.”
“The report mentions the Office of the Attorney General and its failure – led by Derek Schmidt – to investigate these allegations and protect the people of Chanute,” said the Kansas Dems press release.
The release then cited several “essential questions Derek Schmidt must answer about Thuston’s alleged crimes.”
The Reflector also is keeping the heat turned up on Thuston. In a follow-up opinion piece, award-winning author and journalist Max McCoy decried Thuston’s alleged misdeeds.
“Prosecuting attorneys have unparalleled discretion in the criminal justice system to bring charges, offer diversions, forge plea agreements, or take a defendant to trial,” the article said, which also took aim at disbarred former Bourbon County prosecutor Jacque Spradling. “Their mistakes could send innocent people to prison or jeopardize the prosecution of the guilty. Their misconduct undermines the public trust. Because they have the lives of criminal defendants in the palms of their hands, they must be held to a higher standard than other attorneys.”
