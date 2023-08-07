ERIE — SEK Princesses aims to bring a slice of Disney, wonder and whimsy to children and adults alike in the region.
“I really like that people don’t have to go far and wide to Disney World,” Jacqueline Johnson said. “They have it at home.”
Johnson along with Karli Bash operate SEK Princesses, which brings various Disney, superhero and other characters to life at events and parties across Southeast Kansas.
“Some are birthday parties. Some are public events,” Johnson said. “Some are like small events.”
Accuracy of the characters is important to Johnson.
“You want to make it as believable as possible,” she said.
“There’s a lot of people I know that haven’t even been able to go to California or Florida to go see these princesses,” Johnson said. “And then like it hurts their childhood because they wanted to do it when they were younger. And it’s not the same now. So we try to bring it here.”
Johnson said SEK Princesses seek to show off more than just Disney characters though.
“It’s kind of like a mixture for everyone,” she said. “It’s good for everyone.”
So far, characters at SEK Princesses have appeared at Katy Days in Parsons; the Chanute 150th celebration; Frontenac Mining Days (which they won second place in the parade); and many other festivities like a tea party and daddy-daughter dances.
SEK Princesses officially kicked off in December 2022 at Yates Center Festival of Lights and Lighted Christmas Parade.
“That’s the very first time we actually got everyone together at once,” Johnson said.
There are 20 people involved in the organization.
As a youth in fifth grade, Johnson dove into the world of cosplay, which is dressing up as specific characters.
“I cosplayed video game characters at first,” Johnson said. “It was just like a little fandom I did. And, mainly, it was my older sister that wanted to cosplay so I kinda got the inspiration from her.”
When she was a freshman in high school, Johnson was the Mad Hatter.
“And then, after a while, I didn’t do it, because I didn’t have the funds. I was a kid,” she said.
Before Johnson had her first child, the movie “Frozen” came out.
“And I thought to myself, ‘You know, that’d be cool to dress up as Elsa’ and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “And do birthday parties because I sing a lot.”
“And I wanted to do more with it. I did like a few birthday parties,” she added.
She got married and also had her second child so it took her about five years before jumping back into it.
“And then I moved (to Erie) in 2020, like around COVID time,” she said. “I had like cosplay friends. And like they kind of basically motivated me to get back into it because my kids were in school.”
Johnson then debuted Anna, another princess from the movie “Frozen.” She performed at Mission Days in St. Paul in 2021.
“Which got me going, because that’s the first place anyone here ever got to hear me sing,” she said.
Along with Anna and Elsa, Johnson expanded to Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”
“I was just doing it by myself for awhile,” she said.
Johnson’s sister-in-law and friends also volunteer with her at times.
“Because sometimes it’s really overwhelming to do it by yourself,” Johnson said.
Johnson then realized she wanted to turn this endeavor into something more.
“I just posted on Facebook, whoever wanted to volunteer,” she said.
That’s how she met Bash.
“She started investing just as much as I did,” Johnson said. “There were times where she would show up with a new costume or wig, and be like ‘Look I got this,’”
Johnson said Bash quickly put in the time and efforts into SEK Princesses.
“She understands and is dedicated as much as I am,” Johnson said. “She takes care of the scheduling. I do the cast list.”
SEK Princesses is not just female performers, Johnson said, as it has added males as well. In fact, they are working on adding “Spiderman” characters.
“We’re going to debut them I think next year at Katy Days,” Johnson said.
Merida, from the movie “Brave,” will be the next character featured, Johnson said.
Later this year, SEK Princesses will appear at Chanute’s Artist Alley next month; an event in Thayer next month; Pittsburg Art Walk next month; and the Yates Center Festival of Lights and Lighted Christmas Parade in December, among others.
The organization has grown much more than Johnson originally anticipated.
“Way more than I thought. At first, I would get booked here and there, just me,” she said. “But like I told my girls, you can’t run a princess company without more than one princess. Like you can’t be Anna, Elsa, Ariel. You can’t be all of them. Eventually the kids are going to know who you are. They’re going to get the gist that you’re the same person every time. I love to cycle out my princesses. Everyone gets to be someone at least once.”
People can contact Johnson and Bash at SEK Princesses on Facebook.
