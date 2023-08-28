The state of Kansas saw a 1% decrease from June to July in its jobless rate while Neosho County’s rate increased to 4.3%.
In Neosho County, the rate jumped from 4.1% in June to 4.3% in July.
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) reported the state rate at 2.7% in July, down from June’s 2.8% recording.
Across the state, nonfarm jobs — private sector and government employers — went up by 2,000. Private sector jobs increased by 1,500. Government jobs jumped up by 500.
“Average nominal hourly earnings in the private sector increased 3.2% over the year in July, faster than the rate of inflation in the Midwest,” said Labor Economist Nathan Kessler. “The result was a small over the year increase in real hourly earnings as the Kansas labor market remains strong and inflation continues to moderate.”
Neosho County had a workforce of 6,299 in July. Of the 6,027 employed, 272 were jobless.
Allen County’s jobless rate jumped from 3% in June to 3.5% in July. Of the 5,953 eligible to work, 5,745 had jobs and 208 did not last month.
Wilson County had 3,695 people eligible to work. The county had 3,558 employed and 137 unemployed. The county’s rate went from 3.3% to 3.7% month to month.
Montgomery County recorded 14,842 people able to work. The county had 14,315 employed and 527 jobless. Its unemployment rate jumped from 3.4% to 3.6%.
Labette County’s rate went up from 3.4% to 3.5%. Of the 9,460 eligible workers, 9,133 had jobs and 327 did not.
Crawford County recorded a 3.5% rate in July, up from the 3.3% in June. Of the 19,338 eligible workers, 18,655 had jobs and 683 were jobless.
Woodson County’s rate jumped from 3.8% to 4% from month to month. Woodson had 1,505 people in its workforce with 1,445 employed and 60 jobless.
Bourbon County recorded 3.7% in June for its jobless report. It jumped up to 4% in July. Of the 6,191 workers, 5,944 had jobs and 247 did not.
