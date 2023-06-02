Classes at Royster Middle School are over, but a few art students are returning to leave something behind for future classes.
Students in the Advanced Art classes, who will attend high school next year, worked on four murals during the spring and some of them are returning to finish the work.
Art instructor Joe Summers also plans to finish the murals that were not completed at the end of school a week ago. This is his second year at Royster and the second he has done murals after the end of classes.
Last year, eight Advanced Art students did one mural and Summers did one of his own in the east hall. He also painted a “Chasing Greatness” mural in the gymnasium.
This year, in addition to the four student-made murals, Summers painted one in the RMS fitness center. The students started the work and Summers finished it when they went to another project. The quote, “Good is the Enemy of Greatness,” is a favorite of physical education and wrestling coach Rusty Emling.
This year, Summers had more than two dozen students in Advanced Art. The murals will be up four years, then painted over by a new class.
Summers is working on two works for the Lincoln Early Learning Center. One is at the library, which will decorate it like a children’s book and the other is on the sidewalk up to the entrance. Before coming to Royster, Summers taught for 18 years at Prairie View High School in LaCygne.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.