GREG LOWER
Local clinics are seeing more patients remotely because of social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Telehealth is a way for healthcare providers to meet with patients as an alternative to in-person visits. Patients do not need to download or install an application, but can use a smart phone, tablet or computer with video and audio capabilities and a Chrome, Firefox or Safari browser.
Debra Lind from Ashley Clinic said many current visits are being converted to telehealth visits to allow the patients to remain at home, and the clinic also continues to offer eVisits through a secure patient portal.
Doug Stacy, vice president of Labette Health Medical Group, said the group has seen a downturn in patient visits because of social distancing and the statewide stay-at-home order. He said practitioners at Labette Health have turned to telehealth.
“That’s patients being safe and cautious as well as us being safe and cautious,” he said. If patients do show up for an in-person appointment, they are “definitely screening patients that have fevers.”
Dennis Franks, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, said the hospital trained and cross-trained employees and redeployed staff to new areas such as check-in stations. He said staff had to implement the telehealth service quickly in response to the stay-at-home order.
“Information systems, clinic staff and many other departments had to work extremely fast to provide this service to our patients,” Franks said.
Access to the hospital has been limited to the emergency room entrance and people are screened and given face masks upon entering.
Lind reported that Ashley Clinic has regular hours for its Chanute and Humboldt locations. Both the Chanute and Humboldt pharmacies have drive-through service and local delivery, and Humboldt also offers car-side delivery of medication.
Lind said walk-in pediatric and OB patients use alternate entrances closest to the inside offices. In Chanute, morning appointments are designated for “well” visits and afternoon appointments for “sick” patients. Telehealth visits are scheduled throughout the day.
Car-side blood draws for routine lab work are also being done under Ashley Clinic’s main entrance canopy, and the lab has extended its service hours to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday.
Each day, the clinic checks temperatures of all providers and staff and all staff use facemasks. The clinic also provides facemasks to symptomatic patients upon check-in as needed, and a staff member is posted to triage patients at check-in. Stacy said Labette Health’s CEO has promised it would not cut staff or staff hours, and Lind said Ashley Clinic also has the same number of staff it has had all year.
