MANHATTAN — Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships will help six Kansas State University students study around the world in spring and summer 2021.
Among the recipients of the scholarship, worth up to $5,000 to study abroad, is Nisha Ingle, senior in hospitality management and German, Humboldt.
The Gilman Scholarship Program helps US undergraduate students at two-year or four-year colleges or universities participate in study abroad programs worldwide. Gilman scholarships are congressionally funded and established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000.
Ingle will take part in a two-week cultural tour in Berlin, Germany, and then participate in a four-week language study at the Herder Institute in Leipzig, Germany. Since German is Ingle’s secondary major, she said studying in Germany will give her real-world experience and course credits in the language. As a hospitality management major, she said her time abroad will provide her with a more extensive understanding of how other countries deal with service management fields.
“While I am in Germany I hope to look closely at personally owned businesses as I want to open my own restaurant someday and I want to see how they are handled in Germany versus America,” Ingle said.
Ingle is a graduate of Humboldt High School and is the daughter of James Leroy and Greta Ingle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.