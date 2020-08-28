Nisha Ingle

MANHATTAN — Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships will help six Kansas State University students study around the world in spring and summer 2021.

Among the recipients of the scholarship, worth up to $5,000 to study abroad, is Nisha Ingle, senior in hospitality management and German, Humboldt.

The Gilman Scholarship Program helps US undergraduate students at two-year or four-year colleges or universities participate in study abroad programs worldwide. Gilman scholarships are congressionally funded and established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000. 

Ingle will take part in a two-week cultural tour in Berlin, Germany, and then participate in a four-week language study at the Herder Institute in Leipzig, Germany. Since German is Ingle’s secondary major, she said studying in Germany will give her real-world experience and course credits in the language. As a hospitality management major, she said her time abroad will provide her with a more extensive understanding of how other countries deal with service management fields.

“While I am in Germany I hope to look closely at personally owned businesses as I want to open my own restaurant someday and I want to see how they are handled in Germany versus America,” Ingle said.

Ingle is a graduate of Humboldt High School and is the daughter of James Leroy and Greta Ingle.

 

 

