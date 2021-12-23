MATT RESNICK
During its regular monthly meeting Dec. 6, the USD 413 Board of Education engaged in extensive dialogue on a potential bond issue related to early childhood learning. Only in the preliminary phase, the topic was originally broached at November’s regular BOE meeting.
Discussion centered on financing and the timeline of the potential referendum. It’s still unclear whether the district will opt to house any new services in an existing building, renovate or construct a new facility.
Superintendent Kellen Adams advised the board not to go forward with a referendum prior to July 1, due to Kansas legislative session considerations.
“The reason I say that is because as we enter the new legislative session, there is potential for our district to have additional state aid by way of a ‘fix’ or from a previous state aid formula,” he said.
Adams added that a fix or a recalibrated formula would likely not be retroactive.
“So it would be my recommendation that you don’t do anything prior to July 1,” he said. “I would really hate for us to have a referendum that was successful on June 20 just to find out that the new state aid law was only effective for anything past July 1.”
State aid to help?
Adams anticipates that a state aid solution is likely to occur in some fashion.
“If you go back to the legislative session in March of 2020, it actually made its way all the way through the senate, as well as the house — and then COVID shut it down,” he said. “It passed both the senate and house with very little resistance, and was slated for the governor’s desk.”
Adams indicated that September was the very earliest the board should consider putting the referendum to ballot.
“The philosophy being to avoid placing it on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election,” he said. “But I want to make it clear there is no set deadline, no set timeframe on when you have to have a referendum.”
Board President Cassie Cleaver asked Adams for a cost breakdown in relation to putting it to a public vote.
“If you tag onto the general (election), there is a limited cost,” he said. “And I have no idea what that is, but we can certainly research it. Just know that a special election will cost more than a general election.”
A special election must be held at least 30 days from a general election, Adams noted.
“With that in mind, the earliest we’d want to do a referendum is late summer,” he said.
Adams directed board clerk Tamara Slane to reach out to county officials for cost estimates related to the two options.
“In crescendo with this conversation is whether you do a mail-in or you do a ballot box,” he said. “It’s a really important decision.”
Adams had previously apprised the board of a $10 million bond figure, but that only applied to the maximum amount of funding before triggering a tax increase.
“That part was really important to me, that any referendum did not necessitate a tax increase,” he said. “I also do believe we can get this done for under $10 million.”
Second semester project
Adams said the district’s facilities committee, made up of around 15 individuals, will likely begin work on the bond issue at the beginning of the second semester.
“They represent various parts of the district,” he said. “Both internally, as well as externally.”
Adams said there have been no facility-related cost estimates to this point.
“We have not gone down the path of exactly how much per square foot, or anything else,” he said, “but that is definitely in our purview.”
Board member Ross Hendrickson had several questions.
“What is it going to be from a labor standpoint?” he said. “And I think it would be helpful to see in writing — what do we hope to achieve out of this early learning center? Maybe have input from that demographic to see how that would be a game-changer for them to have those types of services.”
Hendrickson also broached the idea of using one of the district’s existing facilities, as opposed to renovation or construction of a new building.
“Is there enough room in (Chanute Elementary), for instance, to implement it?” he asked.
Board member Jeff Caldwell said that timing is crucial and to pounce on the historically-low interest rates if possible.
“If we were going to do a big project like this, there would be some extremely favorable financing in our corner,” he said.
Board member Dennis Franks, also Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center CEO, said NMRMC has refinanced all of its bonds this year.
Favorable timing
“It is extremely favorable to do that right now,” he said, noting that he believed NMRMC recouped over $1 million. “The reason we did it was because of those low interest rates. It’s amazing what you can do with bonds.”
Franks also warned of looming inflation.
“Do that as quickly as you can,” he said, “because if the interest rate starts going back up — it may go way up because of the inflation that’s out there. So now would be the time to make that happen.”
Caldwell cautioned, however, that the timing component could get tricky, depending on how long current interest rates hold, if the legislative piece falls neatly into place, and what the district’s actual dollar needs are.
“I certainly want to see you guys continue to look at it from all angles so that we can make the most informed decision that we possibly can,” Caldwell said. “During my time on the board, we’ve talked about the critical importance of early childhood learning, and how that pays dividends for years to come in a person’s life.”
Board member Brad LaRue said further information on acceptable levels of facilities and staffing will unlock answers to key questions.
“That will answer a lot of these other questions,” he said. “Can this be housed in an existing building? Or can it be done with a renovation, or does it need a new facility?”
Adams said that the question of the building and its location must be answered sooner rather than later, due to referendum language.
“We have to make it very clear to voters whether we are doing a remodel or whether we are acquiring land and building something new,” he said. “That’s not something that can be decided after you have the referendum passed.”
After the meeting, Adams told The Tribune that he believed the evening’s bond-related dialogue was productive and fruitful.
“It’s exactly the kind of conversations I want to be having at the board table,” he said. “They’re thinking about the future of Chanute, the future of the district. They’re thinking about ways in which we can improve the lives of students and families.”
Adams also said one of the top questions he gets is about the site location.
“Are we going to stay at the current site at Lincoln on West Main and renovate, remodel,” he said, “or are we going to go somewhere else? Next to CES, attached to CES, across the street from CES? So the question of location is one of the bigger questions in people’s minds right now.”
Adams has not decided whether he prefers a renovation-remodel or acquisition of land for construction of a new building.
“I’m not ready to make that statement, only because I’ve not given it its full due diligence,” he said. “But I’m really looking forward to the facility committee, because it’s work I enjoy doing. And having this kind of vigorous debate over the positives and negatives if we stay at West Main versus if we do new construction (is helpful).”
Adams provided further insight into the early learning services the district is looking to add or enhance.
“Some services are those we’re already offering to 4-year-olds,” he said. “Extending services to the 3-year-olds that are currently on our waitlist. And then a dream of ours would be beginning to offer services to the birth-through-3 population that we’re not currently serving.”
