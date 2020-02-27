CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Four girls in Chanute High School choirs made it through the rigorous audition process and will perform on Saturday in two All-State honor choirs in Wichita.
Grace Lewis, junior, and Janessa Varndell, sophomore, were chosen for the All-State High School Mixed Choir. Freshman Jaydine Stiles – this is the first year freshman were allowed to audition – and sophomore Breann Umbarger will sing with the All-State High School Treble Honor Choir. Freshman Drew Owens-Young, a bass, was chosen as an alternate.
The Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Choirs perform each year at the annual conference at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita. Students are selected via an exacting audition process that starts at the district level. Those with top audition scores who perform at the district level are then eligible for selection to the All-State Choirs, which represent “the best of the best” among the state’s musicians.
The audition music is very difficult, said CHS vocal music instructor Natalie Hamilton.
“The level of musicality in an all-state ensemble is something we don’t usually get to in our high school ensemble,” Hamilton said. “They’ll work way past rhythms and get to nuances of text and the composers’ intent.”
All-State is also an opportunity to work with different conductors who are also composers, and to experience what it is like singing in a 256-voice choir with other quality voices from across the state.
Hamilton believes these girls will benefit from the experience.
“They really practice well together,” she said. “They’re all altos and all supportive of each other. They get down to business, but are also very fun.”
The Mixed Choir will rehearse Thursday and Friday with Tim Seelig, a conductor, singer, teacher and motivational speaker who served on the faculty at Southern Methodist University for 14 years. He made his European operatic debut at the Staatsoper in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and his solo recital debut at Carnegie Hall. His recordings have been on Billboard Top Ten and iTunes Top Ten classical charts. His choruses have been the topic of three documentaries. He will direct the choir as they sing Exsultate by Jacob Narverud; Stars in eight parts by Eriks Esenvalds; Joy in eight parts by Hans Bridger Heruth; Being Alive arranged by Mac Huff; Stomp on the Fire by Andrea Ramsey; and Musical Risotto by Jonathan Willcocks.
The Treble Choir will rehearse for two days with Rosephanye Powell, a Professor of Voice at Auburn University who is considered one of America’s premier female composers of choral music. Powell travels the country and internationally serving as a composer-in-residence and workshop clinician. Her works have been premiered by the Metropolitan Youth Chorale of New York at Lincoln Center, and the multi-Grammy award-winning Chanticleer.
The Treble Choir will sing three of her pieces at the Wichita concert. The program includes Non Nobis Domine, a four-part piece by Rosephanye Powell; Ubi Caritas by Ola Gjielo; How Can I Keep from Singing? by Gwyneth Walker; I Want to Die While You Love Me by Rosephanye Powell; Tundra by Ola Gjeilo; and Still I Rise by Rosephanye Powell.
The combined concert for the All-State Mixed and Treble High School Choirs will be 11:30 am Saturday in the Century II Convention Hall. Tickets are $7.
