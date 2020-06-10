The Neosho County Health Department announced Wednesday evening that the county has two more positive cases of COVID-19.
“We are working with medical providers and KDHE. We are respecting the privacy of all citizens involved,”Health Department Director Teresa Starr said. “We request that all citizens continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when out in public, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and if you think you have been exposed, please get tested.”
This is the fifth positive case in the county, with three positives coming in the last week. The first two have since recovered. The health department was also alerted about a person who tested positive last Monday. He does not live in the county, but was in Chanute on business for a short time.
