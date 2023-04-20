ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners gave support Tuesday to two grant applications to help county children.
Representatives of the Erie Community Child Care Center received support for matching funds on a new building, and the administrator of the Neosho County Health Department received approval to apply for a drug education grant on short notice.
Commissioners pledged to provide $125,000 in matching funds for the Erie Community Child Care Center. Representatives Brandy Showalter and Kelly Diller said that they would determine if the actual funds must be transferred and if so, the commission can do that at its next meeting.
The application period closes May 15 for the Child Care Capacity Accelerator Grant offered through the state of Kansas.
“This is a grant that has my name all over it,” Diller said.
The Erie Community Child Care Center currently has 10 employees and serves 22 families, with a waiting list of 28 children. Neosho County needs a total of 371 spots, Diller said.
The Erie group has land available and plans to build a new center that will add 48 spots for children and 15 employees. The project has up to a year for completion.
If they do not receive the state grant, organizers plan to use the matching funds to purchase a downtown Erie building for 24 children, Diller said.
Commissioners approved allocating funds from the Neosho Ridge windfarm payments in lieu of taxes. In giving their support, commissioners discussed the benefit to county workers, including those in Chanute and the area, and the additional jobs.
The deadline is May 9 to apply for a grant that Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said she first learned about Monday, and by Tuesday’s commission meeting she had already spoken to a district judge.
The grant is titled All Hands On DECK, which stands for Drug-Endangered Children in Kansas. The goal of the program is to assist children by helping parents who are drug abusers.
The grant would fund two years of local programs that must be sustained afterwards.
County 911 Director Lori Nally, who was previously a school DARE program officer, talked to commissioners about the need for drug education even among kindergarten or fifth grade students.
Commissioner Nic Galemore, a pharmacist, said he has a “no touch” policy at his business because of the danger of the illicit drug fentanyl. The drug, often used by veterinarians, is so toxic that employees must use gloves to handle unknown medications that customers bring in to identify.
In other business, Maintenance Director David Burnett received approval to purchase a $1,400 tool box for the bed of a county vehicle from Pittsburg Auto Glass.
Commissioners continued discussion on the procurement policy. Galemore said he is reviewing the policy that Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center uses, and commissioners discussed whether to have the procedure in the form of a policy or a resolution. County Clerk Heather Elsworth said a majority of counties pass it as a resolution.
Farmer Jeff Noakes received approval to mow fescue grass north and east of the county jail for hay this year. Noakes has cut hay there for several years.
Nally met with the commission in closed executive session to discuss security, and afterwards commissioners voted to send a letter of concern to Chanute over the 911 dispatch system.
Attorney Cliff Lee, who provides legal defense in misdemeanor cases, has notified the commission he plans to terminate his contract.
