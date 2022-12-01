MATT RESNICK
ERIE — With the newly completed portion of the sprawling US-169 project, Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown asked commissioners to rescind temporary speed limit reductions related to four unofficial detour routes.
“There’s been a little bit of grumbling about speed limit signs being up,” Brown said during Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting.
Beginning at the north end of Chanute and stretching several miles north, the Elk and Harper Road detour routes were the most heavily utilized of the four. Brown said he directed Road and Bridge workers to begin removing the signage on Tuesday, which reflected a reduced speed limit of 30 miles per hour rather than the previous 55 mph.
“I would like to have the commission rescind the motion for the temporary speed limits on the roads,” he said.
The speed limit resolution officially takes effect upon publication.
“In the state of Kansas, if the speed limit is not posted, it’s 55,” Brown said. “Even on gravel roads. It’s kind of hard to believe.”
“I think that will make some people in the county happy,” said Commision Chair Klaassen after commissioners rescinded the resolution.
In other business, commissioners:
• Tabled discussion pertaining to renewal of the contract with County Auditor Rodney Burns until Dec. 20 meeting.
• Approved a bid from Hutchinson Salt Company to provide up to 300 tons of road salt for the upcoming winter months. The breakdown of the bid is $32.59 per ton for road salt and $28.50 for the delivery charge, totaling $61.09.
• Approved the Road and Bridge Department to go out for fuel bids.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Erie for 911 communication center/emergency management services to take effect Jan. 1. Review of other interlocal agreements were tabled by commissioners.
• Approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program extension for Tim Harmon.
Paulie retirement
Longtime Road and Bridge Department employee Ray Paulie spent his final day on the job Tuesday, retiring after 33 years of service to the county.
“Ray was a model employee. He always did what he was asked to do and never complained,” Brown said. “He was there every day and never had any unscheduled absences. Ray will be missed.”
