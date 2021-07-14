GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank awarded its first two grants Wednesday morning as part of the Chanute Home Improvement Program for moderate-income housing.
The land bank board awarded $10,000 for each rental unit in two projects. The first grant was for five upstairs apartments downtown and the other for two new duplexes.
Chaney Properties will construct five one-bedroom apartments, four in the first block north of Main Street on Grant and one above the H&R Block office. Four of the apartments will be 600 square feet and the other 1,100 square feet.
The Chaney project will receive $50,000 in grant funding out of the total $100,000 cost. Work has not started, but Kim Ewert with the land bank board said there is already a waiting list.
The second project is by Home Team LLC at 2410 W. 3rd. The two, two-story duplexes will have four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, connected garages and be 1,414 square feet per unit. The project will receive $40,000 of the total $503,000 cost.
“This is really a good start,” Ewert said, adding that she would like to see the CHIP program be multi-faceted one day.
The CHIP program is set to award grants in three areas. One is for Main Street projects, another is for new construction, and the third is for restoration of existing housing.
Board member Tim Fairchild said the use of Main Street buildings needs to be reconfigured.
The City of Chanute and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center received the Moderate-Income Housing Grant from the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. in December 2020.
Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and information is available from the Chanute Regional Development Authority at (620) 431-5222.
