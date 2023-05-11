City officials want to salvage the collapsible bleachers at the Chanute Recreation Center rather than replace them, and the Chanute Recreation Commission discussed the issue at Wednesday evening’s meeting.

The CRC had proposed replacing the bleachers in the Ralph Miller Gymnasium of the rec center. The bleachers were installed when the building was Chanute High School, and rec center employees have a difficult time pulling them out for seating.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments