City officials want to salvage the collapsible bleachers at the Chanute Recreation Center rather than replace them, and the Chanute Recreation Commission discussed the issue at Wednesday evening’s meeting.
The CRC had proposed replacing the bleachers in the Ralph Miller Gymnasium of the rec center. The bleachers were installed when the building was Chanute High School, and rec center employees have a difficult time pulling them out for seating.
Rec officials are also concerned that children may fall while climbing on the old seats. The seats do not always pull out straight and often become jammed.
The CRC proposed new seating that could be tilted and rolled away when not in use. These seats will not leave enough room to use the gym floor if the old bleachers remain in the collapsed position.
The CRC approved the replacement at its last meeting, pending written approval from the city, which owns the building. City Manager Todd Newman recommended salvaging the old bleachers in an email response.
Facilities Director Ryan Ortiz relayed to the board his conversation with city officials who looked over the old bleachers. The bleachers provide the only access to the upper level of seating, and there is not enough room to install stairs. Ortiz said the upper level may have to be blocked off. They may need nets to prevent balls from going onto the upper level and needing to be retrieved.
A city maintenance worker will see if the old bleachers can be repaired.
The board also heard an update on the Lakeview recreation area ballfields, which Ortiz said will be ready for the summer.
Chanute Commissioner Kevin Berthot will replace Commissioner Phil Chaney as the city’s CRC liaison. The next CRC board meeting will be 5:30 pm June 13.
