Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 5:44 am
Numerous students were honored at Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting.
Student recognition featured the Chanute High School girls state championship wrestling team, as well as individual accolades earned by team members.
Other CHS teams that were recognized included boys wrestling, and boys and girls basketball and powerlifting. Recognition of extracurricular activities included the CHS debate and chess teams, as well as CHS, CES, and Royster Middle School choir, regional solo ensemble, district choir participants, band, and regional solo and ensemble district participants. Of note, the CHS two-speaker debate team of Andrew Woods and Hannah Furrow repeated as state champions.
CES student leadership students, also known as STARS, were also recognized.
Staff recognition included CHS girls wrestling coach Nick Nothern, who was named the SEK League and Kansas Coaches Association Coach of the Year, and CHS boys basketball head coach Devon Crabtree, SEK Coach of the Year. Additionally, Chanute Elementary School teacher Maggie Wolken was honored for her recent selection as a Kansas Master Teacher.
“Our kids and the talent we have within our school system is truly amazing.” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester of the student recognition. Koester called Monday evening’s recognition an example of the district’s collective talent .“It’s just a small sample of the amazing capabilities that our kids have,” he said.
