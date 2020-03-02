GREG LOWER
The mayor of Topeka met with local Democratic Party leaders and residents at Opie’s Monday to campaign for 2nd District US Representative.
Michelle De La Isla (D-Topeka) asked about issues concerning residents, including broadband internet availability, health care access, education, and the upcoming census.
She said the whole process has been eye-opening. De La Isla said that when she was running for mayor, she wanted to get in front of people, face to face, to hear concerns and build relations with the governing body.
She said the reality of running for Congress is that the district is a massive 25 counties and she needs to employ marketing experts.
Her campaign’s goal is to reach $300,000 in funds by March 31, and she urged people to donate.
De La Isla said she has been talking to hospital CEOs about needs. Kansas has reportedly lost $3.8 billion in funding because it has not expanded Medicaid.
“It’s all about the common good,” she said.
She said she does not want to trash members of either party.
“Once I get to Washington, I’m going to have to work with both Republicans and Democrats,” De La Isla said. “My concern is not who I’m running against, it’s who I’m running for.”
