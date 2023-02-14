GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners devoted much of Monday’s meeting to discussion on housing and the recreation center rather than on business items.
The board took action on trash carts, how to bill solar panels, and a tax credit application, but appeared to be more focused on the school district superintendent and, later in the meeting, his actions with the land bank.
Commissioners also conducted a review of the rec center lease agreement with the rec center director and two of its board members.
The agenda contained a request by the USD 413 school board for assistance on landfill fees for a house demolition at 506 W. Main. Commissioners made no motion on the request and went on to the next agenda item without action.
The school district plans to demolish the four-bedroom, two-bath house built in 1925 that was previously a photography studio. The house is adjacent to a parking lot that the district wants to expand opposite Royster Middle School across Washington Avenue, and is opposite to a commercial property, G&W Foods, across Main.
City Manager Todd Newman estimated that the demolition would cost $8,000 to $10,000 and have $2,000 to $2,500 in landfill fees.
Commissioner Phil Chaney pointed to the need for residential housing and Commissioner Tim Fairchild said he felt taxpayers in the city, who also are taxpayers in the school district, would be double-dinged by waiving the fees. He said he opposed the waiver.
The house demolition was outside the commission’s field, Commissioner Kevin Berthot said.
During his comments at the end of the meeting, Chaney returned to the need for residential housing and debated the land bank action with Fairchild and Commissioner Sam Budreau.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the land bank accepted a bid from KJA Enterprises, owned by Chanute Superintendent Kellen Adams, to purchase a house at 515 N. Santa Fe. Adams plans to renovate the house as a residence, and submitted the lower of two bids. The only other bid was from the Area Agency on Aging, which has a building adjacent, and planned to demolish the house for a parking lot and office expansion.
Adams, Budreau and Fairchild are members of the land bank board. Adams abstained from the vote, and board member Larry Clark voted against it.
Chaney questioned whether the land bank advertised the house sale, and he read from the bylaws that a board member should not act for his own advantage. He was not aware of the sale, he said, until he read about it in news coverage and was contacted by city residents.
The Chanute Tribune published legal notices of the sale Dec. 20 and Jan. 7. Chaney suggested listing it on the website Zillow or putting a sign in front of the house.
A conflict of interest would be an issue for the Chanute Regional Development Authority, which operates the land bank, City Attorney David Brake said.
Chaney countered that it was a city issue because the city’s name is in the bank’s title.
Adams, who did not attend Monday’s commission meeting, sits on the land bank board as president because he represents the CRDA, while Budreau and Fairchild represent the city commission.
“I understand the concern with favoritism,” Fairchild said, but added that it did not happen.
Adams previously renovated a house on north Garfield purchased from the land bank.
“Mr. Adams has demonstrated his ability to perform,” Fairchild said. He urged the public to attend city commission meetings.
The audience for Monday’s meeting consisted of John Alonzo, attending on behalf of the annual Mexican Fiesta; Monica Colborn, Derek Sharp and Chad Graham, attending for the Chanute Recreation Commission; CRDA Director Matt Godinez about the tax credits; city staff members Ryan Follmer and Cory Kepley; the Tribune reporter; and resident Steve Huebert appearing on the renewable energy billing.
Huebert’s presence was beneficial, Fairchild said.
It is unfortunate that the public has a bad perception of the land bank, Berthot said. People want to vent, but not take action, he said, and often perceptions are based on an emotional response.
CRC/Rec center
The review of the rec center lease agreement came with possible changes in advance of its one-year renewal in May. Part of the discussion Monday evening was on recent CRC updates to rental agreements that involve for-profit entities.
The center pays $1,000 per month in rent, which goes into a city fund for deferred maintenance, and $1,600 per month for utilities.
Utilities for the old building are complicated, but Newman said actual costs are $6,705 per year. The city is subsidizing the rec center by about $20,000 per year, Fairchild said.
The deferred maintenance fund is capped at $250,000, but has never reached that much. Fairchild proposed increasing it to $400,000, and commissioners later recommended removing the cap completely.
Chaney said that he did not think renting the rec center to for-profit groups was fair, and he did not like that the agreements do not set a limit for their length of stay. He was squeamish about quasi-businesses renting the center, he said.
Two for-profit groups, Drums Alive and Renewed Strength, offer fitness classes. Colborn said one group began before she started as CRC director and will leave the rec center. The other plans to either use the new agreements or become a CRC program.
She was not sure if she favored renting to for-profit groups.
“It was uncharted territory for us,” she said.
“We’re not in the business of leasing,” Sharp said of the CRC.
A for-profit entity can have a small presence at a non-profit facility, Brake said, and he compared it to clinics offered at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Berthot said Neosho County Community College does the same thing by renting space.
The rec center also houses Grace Community Church and the USD 413 Foundation Prom Closet on the upper floors, which cannot be used for CRC programs due to fire regulations.
City services
Of the agenda items on which there was action, commissioners approved the purchase of 7,000 trash carts from Armor Equipment for the planned self-loading trash trucks.
The city will purchase 700 of the 48-gallon cans, 2,100 of the 64-gallon cans, and 4,200 of the 96-gallon cans. For compact shipping, Newman said, the carts will be partly assembled and city workers will complete the assembly.
He expects the trucks to arrive in August or September, but said the city will roll out the new system in December or January, provided the existing trash trucks last that long.
In his own comments, Budreau raised the issue of narrow streets and trash pickup under the new curbside system.
“I want to see success,” he said.
City workers have a printout of planned trash routes to identify potential trouble spots, Newman said. Changing to curbside from alley-based trash pickup will involve issues like street parking, and sanitation workers will make dry runs after the trucks arrive. Newman plans to provide an update over the summer.
The commission approved revised language on its ordinance for billing and credits on renewable energy.
The ordinance allows residents to install their own energy generation, such as solar panels, and resident Steve Huebert met with the commission.
The billing system allows for times when the solar panels generate more electricity than the home needs, and other times when the home buys electricity from the city.
Huebert’s system is designed to generate 85 percent of his home’s needs. The 28 panels have been working since July and August.
Commissioners approved a resolution to support an application by HomeTeam Properties to receive Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits to build two duplexes on north Grant.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 1507 S. Evergreen, owned by Jorlynn B. Payne; 407 W. 1st, owned by Trinity H. Barriger; 317 N. Highland, owned by Williard Burl Jobe, Jr.; 519 N. Garfield, owned by Timmy R. Chandler; 1001 N. Garfield, owned by Judy Sue Wolfe; 718 S. Grant, owned by Steve Holcomb; and 722 S. Grant, owned by the Campbell Family Trust, in violation of city code.
Under the consent agenda, the commission approved using Santa Fe Park for the 103rd Mexican Fiesta on Sept. 16. Alonzo thanked commissioners for their support.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.