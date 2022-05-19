MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The City of Chanute has seemingly fired a volley of its own at Neosho County Commissioners regarding unpaid invoices.
During Thursday’s regular session, Neosho County Commissioners reviewed an email from the City of Chanute, notifying commissioners that they’ve declined to pay a $6,000 invoice billed to them by the county. The invoice is for the city’s portion of the Emergency Management Service CodeRED Emergency Notification system, which is billed annually.
The city’s reprisal comes on the heels of the county’s recent decision to reject a $5,000 invoice billed to them by the City of Chanute for services related to storage of Chanute Police Department bodycam footage. CodeRED is used to send critical communications to citizens, from severe weather alerts and evacuation notices to missing child alerts. The service is free of charge for those who sign up.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen had a copy of the email, but declined to discuss specifics of what it said.
“So basically, the City of Chanute is not wanting to pay their part of it?” Klaassen asked.
Klaassen noted that the city broke off with the county’s Emergency Management Services and now provides its own 911 services. The total cost of CodeRED is $12,000, and was previously split evenly between the City of Chanute and the county.
“If we don’t include the city on our program, they’d have to have their own, which would cost about the same price – $12,000,” Klaassen said, recounting a recent discussion with the county’s 911 Director Lori Nally. It was further noted that 911 system and Emergency Management Services split the $6,000 on the county’s end, while the city is supposed to be responsible for the remaining portion.
Commissioners said they needed time to further investigate the matter and elected to table further discussion.
“It does help to have shared resources. Obviously, it benefits both,” Klaassen said. “I guess they’re comparing that to another invoice that we didn’t pay.”
Klaassen was the lone dissenting voice on the May 10 vote to reject the city’s $5,000 invoice for Evidence.com services. Klaassen held the opinion that it was essentially precedent that the county help pay for the services, and that those services had already been utilized by County Attorney Linus Thuston’s office.
Klaassen was overruled by a 2 to 1 vote, with 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore claiming that City of Chanute is its own taxing entity and therefore, the county should not be required to foot their end of the bill. Klaassen appeared to be nonplussed by the situation created by Commissioners Galemore and Paul Westhoff. Galemore, meanwhile, pivoted to damage control.
“I think the confusion is (with) how the invoice was taken care of previously, more than they’re saying they’re resistant to pay,” Galemore said.
Galemore added that the Evidence.com invoice “isolates to one taxing entity,” which does not appear to be an accurate statement. While the City of Chanute takes on a larger portion of the overall bill, the service is heavily utilized by the county attorney’s office.
“Where(as) this (CodeRED service) covers the entire county,” Galemore said.
“The invoice that we didn’t pay was just for the City of Chanute.”
“But it covered the whole county, as far as the county attorney’s (prosecutorial abilities),” Klaassen said.
“I don’t see that,” Galemore replied, noting that Thuston had previously utilized his diversion fund to cover the $5,000 Evidence.com expenditure, which technically was not allotted for in the county attorney’s budget.
Klaassen further elaborated on the situation in an interview with The Tribune.
“The discussion was separation of government entities, and so they’re kind of saying the same thing with this bill, that we should separate it,” she said.
Klaassen said it appeared to be a form of retaliation by the city.
“If we want to change policies, I’m all for looking at new ideas for the future,” she said.
Klaassen said she hopes to avoid continued conflict with city officials.
“There’s a lot of things that we cooperate with,” she said. “The last few years, we’ve really strived to work together with the city. The largest population and tax base is over there, and it’s better if we work together. So there’s just a few things that we’re not working very well together with.”
Klaassen noted that disagreements with the city are not unprecedented, as their 911 operating system broke off with the county roughly two years ago.
“That was very disappointing,” she said. “We had our 911 systems together for years and years, and then the city chose to break off.”
