From April to May, Neosho County’s jobless rate decreased while Kansas’ unemployment rate stayed the same at 2.9%.
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) reported Neosho County’s unemployment rate at 3.6% in May, down from 3.8% recorded in April. Of the 6,193 eligible workers in Neosho County, 5,969 had jobs and 224 did not last month. Neosho County’s unemployment rate for May 2022 was 3.3%.
The KDOL released this workforce information earlier this month.
Across Kansas, seasonally adjusted job estimates showed total nonfarm payroll employment went down 1,500 from month to month. Nonfarm work includes those in the private sector and government. Private sector jobs went down 2,200 while government jobs jumped by 700, KDOL said.
“The survey of employers shows no significant change in job estimates over the month. While the survey of households indicates a small increase in employment, there was no change in the unemployment rate at 2.9%,” said labor economist Emilie Doerksen.
Labette County recorded a 2.9% rate in May. This decreased from 3.2% in April. Of the 10,353 workers there, 10,048 had jobs and 305 did not.
Allen County, like the state, had the same rate from month to month: 2.8%. Allen County had 6,314 eligible people to work with 6,140 employed and 174 unemployed.
Wilson County’s jobless rate decreased from 3.3% in April to 3.1% in May. Of the 3,680 eligible workers, 3,585 had jobs and 115 did not in Wilson County.
Montgomery County’s jobless rate came in at 3.1% in May, down from April’s 3.3% recording. Of the 14,654 eligible workers in Montgomery County, 14,194 had jobs and 460 did not.
Bourbon County saw a 3.3% jobless rate in May, down from April’s 3.7% rate. Of the 6,149 people eligible to work, 5,944 residents had jobs and 205 were jobless.
Crawford County’s April rate was 2.9%. The county recorded a 2.8% jobless rate in May. The county’s workforce was 19,291 in May with 18,751 employed and 540 unemployed.
KDOL will release its next report July 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.