From April to May, Neosho County’s jobless rate decreased while Kansas’ unemployment rate stayed the same at 2.9%.

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) reported Neosho County’s unemployment rate at 3.6% in May, down from 3.8% recorded in April. Of the 6,193 eligible workers in Neosho County, 5,969 had jobs and 224 did not last month. Neosho County’s unemployment rate for May 2022 was 3.3%.

