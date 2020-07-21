Neosho County Community College announced its plans entering the Fall 2020 semester on Monday night during its monthly Board of Trustees meeting. The semester is scheduled to begin on August 24.
International and regular students will have separate move-in days, with International students moving in two weeks before regular students. All international students are required to quarantine for two weeks. Each traditional student will receive a COVID-19 test upon arrival and can expect to receive results within two hours.
International students will move in on Aug. 10, while other students will move in on Aug. 21 and 22.
“We fully expect to have some positive cases,” Inbody explained, as the school has sectioned off a housing area that will be used to quarantine positive cases from the general population.
Inbody said enrollment lags over this point last year, but they still have not heard from many high schools in regards to concurrent classes, as they are dealing with their own plans of reopening.
“We believe that we will have considerable numbers come in over the next month,” Inbody said. “Over 50 athletes have signed up for housing, but have yet to enroll, so while a few of those may not attend in the fall, we believe the majority will. Still others may be waiting to see what the situation will be at the university level and the number of active cases in the state.”
The Chanute campus currently has 390 students taking 4,029 credit hours, which is up from 343 students and 3,479 credit hours from three weeks ago.
Inbody said the college has purchased $130,000 worth of air purifiers that will be installed in classrooms and the residence hall HVAC systems to eliminate a high percentage of pathogens. The system has the ability to eliminate 90 percent of the Coronavirus, 96.2 percent of MRSA, 99.5 percent of E. Coli, and 99.5 percent of mold spores in the air.
“We are working to have these items installed before opening day in August. We are applying for CARES Act money, also known as SPARK funds, through the county to help pay for this protection,” he said.
NCCC successful in securing USDA grant
The US Department of Agriculture recently awarded the college a Rural Business Development Grant in the amount of $89,613. These funds support a collaboration between the college, USD 413, USD 257 (Iola), and the Chanute Regional Development Authority to create a regional technology center in the Ross Lane facility.
The USDA funds will be used for classroom and laboratory construction for two new programs, Industrial Maintenance Technology and Aerostructures, as well as for instructional equipment. USD 413 and USD 257 will contribute training equipment to the project and the CRDA will assist in placing students in internship opportunities.
In personnel, resignations were accepted by Josh Merrill as Assistant Director of Residence and Student Life; Azaira Shelton as Coordinator of Residence and Student Life; Karla Williamson as part-time Switchboard/Office Services Clerk.
Hires:
Shelton as Assistant Director of Residence and Student Life; Merrill as Assistant Baseball Coach/Sports Information Director; Williamson as fulltime Office Services Clerk; Matt Hansen as Assistant Wrestling Coach; Taryn Strobel as Assistant Volleyball Coach; TJ Setter as ABE Instructor – Chanute campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.