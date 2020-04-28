ERIC SPRUILL
Studying abroad is a special, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any college student. And it was just that for Chanute High School graduate and current Kansas State junior Caroline Kimberlin, until her experience studying in Spain was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimberlin was participating in the University Studies Abroad Consortium, which allows college students to study abroad in as many as 27 countries, while providing students with affordable learning opportunities.
Kimberlin was roughly two months into the semester when she had to leave.
She was studying in Bilboa, a city off the coast of northern Spain. When she wasn’t taking classes, she was staying with her host family in Getxo, about 25 minutes away. The area of Spain in which she studied is known as Basque Country.
“A large part of the population spoke both Spanish and Basque, which was really amazing culturally, but presented another layer of challenge to interacting with locals,” Kimberlin said.
A pandemic was the last thing on her mind when she arrived in early January.
“At the beginning of the trip, it was absolutely not on my mind. It wasn’t known to be in Spain yet,” she said. “After a few weeks in, we had a meeting with our program director, who told us about it. They told us ways to stay safe, but they did not think we would be affected by it.
“Then a few weeks later we had another meeting with the program director. We could tell this time it was much more serious. It was spreading throughout Spain. All of a sudden our Spanish classes went from daily two-hour sessions to three-hour sessions. Our finals were scheduled for a Friday, but on Thursday we were told we had to leave the country immediately or we would be stuck there.”
Kimberlin, who is majoring in finance and accounting, chose to study in Spain for the cultural experience and to work on her language skills.
The language part of her mission was definitely accomplished.
“My house mother didn’t speak any English, so it was pretty difficult at first, but by the time I left we could communicate pretty well,” she said.
As part of the program, the group of students is able to go on one excursion. Kimberlin’s excursion included going to Asturias about a week before the program closed. During the excursion, she toured several places that are culturally and historically significant. She also traveled to France for a ski trip.
She did, however, miss out on getting her scuba diving certification.
While waiting at the airport, she received a notification on her phone that the class in which she would have received the certification was set for the next day.
The only available flight out of Spain went through Paris. When she landed there, she was screened immediately after getting off the plane.
“A few days later, I found out the major airline that flew in and out of Spain had closed. I had a friend who voluntarily stayed behind, but she couldn’t come home now if she wanted to,” Kimberlin said.
She noted the airplanes were far less crowded when she returned home on March 14.
“They wanted all of us to be spaced out at least by one row of seats. So that part was pretty nice,” she said.
Upon arriving home, Kimberlin had to self-quarantine for two weeks.
“When I got back, I kept getting these calls from a number I had never seen. I thought it was a really aggressive telemarketer or something,” she said. “I get another call that I ignored and then I hear a knock on the door. It was a police officer and a representative from the county health department. I spoke to them through the glass door. They just wanted to make sure I was doing everything I needed to be doing, which I had. It wasn’t a big deal, but that was pretty eye-opening. That’s when I truly realized how serious this all was.”
While Kimberlin does want to travel abroad in the future, she will probably not be studying abroad again during her undergraduate career based on when she will graduate from K-State.
“It was a great experience. I was able to do most of the things that I set out to do. I definitely have a better grasp on the language,” she said. “I definitely want to travel abroad. I can maybe see myself taking a Master’s program somewhere in the future, but you never know.”
