MATT RESNICK
Installation of sweeping security upgrades is set to get under way Monday at USD 413 buildings.
At a special meeting June 20, the Board of Education approved $120,000 in security enhancements. The makeover includes installation of cameras and entryway upgrades at each of the district’s four buildings. This includes installation of electrified doors, with Merriam-based company Electric Technology Inc. selected for the project. The work will begin with the entryway upgrades. Installation of cameras will be the final phase and may take place after school begins in August.
The district was informed Thursday morning by the Kansas State Department of Education that it will be receiving $30,791 in state funding for the project. A total of $5 million in grant funding was available statewide as part of Governor Laura Kelly’s 2023 K-12 budget. The amount was ultimately prorated to $18.41 per student, and USD 413 received approximately half of its maximum request.
“You have 286 school districts going after a total pot of $5 million,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams. “I’m not trying to be critical of that — it’s just that $5 million doesn’t go very far. Our needs request exceeded the available dollars. But I will always take free money as opposed to it coming from local coffers.”
Adams said availability of the grant funding coincided with the recent high-profile school shooting in Texas.
“It happened right after the Uvalde shooting, so I think most districts said ‘we need to go after this,’” Adams said.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester provided the board with a detailed update at Monday evening’s meeting.
“You will start seeing some work done around the buildings to create a safer environment,” Koester said.
The new technology will also usher in updated security protocols, according to Koester.
“There’s going to be some significant change from past practice within our schools,” Koester said. “The community and people coming into our schools are going to see a different protocol than what they’ve seen in the past.”
The new measures will be up for discussion at district officials’ upcoming administrative retreat.
“We will get that information out to everybody once we get those developed,” Koester said.
The retreat is scheduled to take place at Greenbush Education Center in Girard. USD 413’s contingent includes building- and district-level administrators as well as classified directors.
Without offering details, Koester said that USD 413 is better positioned on the security front than most districts headed into the new school year.
“It’s pretty exciting that we were able to get ahead of most school districts,” he said. “I would not guess that there’s a lot of school districts that got on it quick enough to probably get things done before the school year started, and we were able to do that. We should be up and fully functioning prior to school starting.”
Assessed valuation up
During his Superintendent’s report, Adams said the district’s assessed valuation is up slightly — around 3 percent. The district’s estimated property valuation takes place annually in late June.
“It’s the county’s best look at where that’s going to be,” Adams said.
The total estimated value of the district increased from $83.3 million to $85.8 million. The final valuation for each individual piece of property is scheduled to take place in early November. The increase could potentially result in a higher mill rate for the district, but Adams said he’s hopeful it will remain flat.
“The caveat is that even though the valuation goes up and each mill will generate about $2,500 in additional ad valorem (tax), there’s not actually any new money to spend in our operational funds,” Adams told the board. “Our general fund and (Local Option Budget) are both capped by a formulaic calculation that is entirely derived from student populations,” he said. “Even if our assessed valuation were to double overnight, that would not bring any new spending ability for the district.”
An increased valuation will have a positive effect on state aid, Adams said.
“State aid rates, despite the increase in assessed valuation, actually increased as well,” Adams said, “which tells me in general terms that the assessed valuation in most school districts must have gone up farther than ours. While we increased 3 percent, I’m hearing of some counties that increased as much as 10 to 12 percent.”
Adams further elaborated that districts are ranked by assessed valuation per pupil.
“Chanute, generally speaking, is a very high state aid district,” he said. “High state aid districts are generally those with low property wealth.”
Adams added that the district’s LOB for its supplemental general fund is drawing two-thirds of its revenue from state coffers and one-third from local patrons. This also applies to the district’s Capital Outlay fund.
“State aid is up 2 to 3 percent each month,” Adams said. “In general terms, less dollars will flow locally — more dollars will flow from state coffers — so it’s a good thing for local taxpayers. Even though the assessed valuation is up, I’m of the firm belief we can keep those mill rates right where they are.
“We want to stress that we are working hard to keep the mill rate flat for taxpayers. Our board, as well as myself, are committed to keeping the mill rate flat.”
HVAC unit mishap
As part of the district’s HVAC upgrades, a Blackhawk heavy lift helicopter transported 56 air conditioning units to the roof of Chanute Elementary School from a staging area in the teachers’ parking lot on June 28. Another 50 units were transported Wednesday.
Things didn’t go as planned, as one of the units tumbled to the ground from 15 to 20 feet up. No one was injured, but the unit was damaged beyond repair.
“One of the units became unattached from the hook,” Adams said, noting that the district will not have to pay for the mishap. Adams said he was told that extra lift from the propeller caused the HVAC unit to swing after being lifted off the ground. It then toppled into a grassy area.
“Nobody was injured and there was no damage to the facility,” Adams said.
The board is set to hold its next regular meeting Aug. 1 at 5:30 pm at the central office.
