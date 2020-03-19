ERIC SPRUILL
If Chanute High School senior Zane Clark had a way to do it all over again, he would relive the last two weeks of his high school career.
Little did he know that when he walked through the halls of CHS last Thursday, it would be the last time he did so as a student.
“The last two weeks were super busy, so I never got the chance to soak it all in. I didn’t know that would be the last time I would walk those halls. I got the news on Tuesday when I was at work and it really didn’t sink in,” Clark said. “Then yesterday, I finally realized this wasn’t a nightmare, it was a reality. No senior prom, no awards ceremony, no chance to walk across the stage. It’s all just so surreal.”
Clark said he knows deep down this was the best solution as the nation attempts to get through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Despite this, he still feels robbed of the high school experience.
“It took me a while to process it, actually. It was like, wow. If I had known this was going to happen, I definitely would have went a little slower and tried to soak in all the moments with my classmates,” Clark said. “It’s crazy, really. You feel like after going K-12, you should have these experiences and in a moment they are all gone. But at the end of the day, we all know this is a serious situation. It wasn’t all for naught. We know this was all done in an attempt to protect us. But at the same time, it’s been rough.”
Clark doesn’t know what the future holds, or how he will get through some of his classes online. He takes elementary statistics on the college level and worries about how things will go.
“My teacher shows us sample problems when we start each class, but what I worry about is if we are going to be able to ask questions in real time and get the answers we need to fully understand the subject,” he said.
Despite it all, the 2020 senior has tried to keep a brave face and a positive attitude, knowing this generation is the only one to experience something like this.
“I made a post just yesterday on Facebook saying, ‘Wow, we made it. Yes this situation is bad, but we still made it. Even if we didn’t get a chance to walk, we are still going to make it through this whole thing. The Class of 2020 is truly strong.’”
Isabella Baughn expressed similar disbelief that she had the best moments of her senior year taken away from her and her classmates, the most important being walking across the graduation stage in front of friends and family.
Baughn was able to experience prom last year, but had already purchased her dress in January for this year’s event.
“I never got a chance to soak it all in. I was so busy writing papers in my senior English class that I didn’t have time to enjoy all the moments and thank all of my teachers for everything they have done for me,” Baughn said. “I was looking forward to Spring Break, then to the prom, Ecology Day and graduation, but it never dawned on me (last) Thursday would be my last day to physically be at the school. I try not to get mad at the situation, because I know it is all in our best interests, but at the same time it has been hard to deal with.”
Baughn understands more than most the importance of social distancing and staying safe. She is involved in several medical clubs.
“If there is a positive, I am just glad that we acted so quickly. There have been no cases here and it would have been terrible if any of the students had become infected and came back to school, so for that I am thankful,” she said.
Baughn still clings to a bit of hope the class of 2020 will be able to walk across the stage in a small, private setting with her classmates.
“That is our coming-of-age moment,” she said. “I can go without the prom because I did get to experience that last year. But a graduation, well that is a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.