GREG LOWER
Don’t put away the snacks yet. The watch party from Tuesday’s city and school elections is not over.
With two Chanute city commission candidates tied, the race between Sam Budreau and Kevin Berthot for a four-year term may not be decided until the votes are canvassed on Nov. 15, and some elections came down to write-in votes Wednesday afternoon.
In the unofficial results Tuesday evening, Jacob LaRue received the most votes with 700 and Jane Brophy received the fewest with 410, but Budreau and Berthot each had 513. LaRue, Budreau and Berthot are currently incumbents.
Under the system Chanute has used since 1977, the two candidates with the highest votes serve four-year terms and the third-highest serves two years. The Neosho County commission, which acts as the board of canvassers, will decide Nov. 15 which of the 17 provisional ballots from Chanute polling places will be allowed and which will not. After the board decides, the sealed ballots will be opened to see who receives the votes.
Three ballots were marked with all four city candidates for the three open seats.
City Attorney David Brake said Kansas statute provides a method to settle ties by having the board of canvassers decide the election by lot. Some election ties are commonly decided by a coin flip.
If a commissioner resigns and the remaining board is tied on appointing a replacement, the city attorney breaks the tie, but Brake said that does not apply in this case.
The election write-in board met Wednesday afternoon, and the candidates had to be notified to determine if they wanted to serve.
LaRue said he was extremely thrilled that the election result showed he has the trust of the community to continue to make decisions on its behalf.
“I’m very thankful to keep this train on track,” LaRue said, adding that he was surprised by the low turnout numbers.
Berthot said he is looking forward to serving as commissioner. He had hoped to also be Neosho County Community College trustee, but said he has had a good run of 20 years and the college is in a good position.
He is also waiting to find out what happens with the tie.
“That’s going to be kind of interesting twists,” Berthot said. He was also disappointed by the voter turnout.
Budreau said he was appreciative of all the candidates who ran, not just for the commission but all offices. He said it is important to be involved and he intends to continue to serve.
City, school and community college elections are held in odd-numbered years, and elections that fall between presidential races traditionally have lower voter turnout.
Tuesday’s election had a turnout of slightly more than 15 percent in Neosho County, down from turnout of about 25 percent in the 2019 city election.
In other elections Tuesday, Kathy Brazle received 1,094 votes and Lori A. Shue tallied 786 for two open seats on the Southwind Extension District Board. Cody Garten had 438.
Justin Kramer received 103 votes versus 32 for Dustie Elsworth in the at-large race for the Erie USD 101 school board. Codie Bartholomew was unopposed for District 2 and Chad Boaz unopposed for District 3.
In the Chetopa-St. Paul USD 505 election, Tyler Pike received 53 votes as the only candidate for District 1, Position 4, and Barbara Schultz Evans got 2 for District 2, Position 5.
Five seats on the Galesburg city council were decided among 151 write-ins. There were 30 write-in votes for mayor.
Five Earlton council seats were open with three write-in votes and four write-in votes for mayor.
On the Thayer city council, Randy John received 58 votes, Rayce Stiles 34 and Tom Watkins 29 for three open seats against William “Billy” Vining with 28 votes. There were 37 total write-in votes.
Jeffrey D. Kovacic was unopposed as mayor of Stark, but Charles W. Hill received 12 votes for one of three seats on the council against 22 total write-ins.
In the St. Paul city council election, Mike Grosdidier with 42 votes, Michael Mann with 40, Jamie Aday with 38, Lewis Hundley with 36 and Daniel Spielbusch with 34 won the five seats against Kenny John Paisley with 31. Keith R. Vanleeuwen ran unopposed for mayor and had more than the write-in votes.
In Allen County, Nobby Davis received 172 votes for mayor of Humboldt compared to 168 for Cynthia Holinsworth.
Holinsworth, Drue Barton and Sarah Hart ran unopposed for council positions, with 165 votes for Hart, 147 for Barton and 139 votes for Holinsworth. A fourth open seat received 48 write-in votes.
Voters for the Humboldt USD 258 school board cast 301 votes for Nathan Ellison, 293 votes for Joyce A. Allen, 284 for Ashley Johnson and 250 for Kevin W. Heisler.
