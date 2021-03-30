GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners gave their support Tuesday afternoon to Chanute’s plans to improve the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue.
City Manager Todd Newman met with county commissioners Tuesday and they voted to draft a letter of support for the city’s application for a cost-sharing grant for the project. The Chanute City Commission has scheduled a special meeting Monday for approval before the application deadline April 9.
Newman said the project will cost $780,000 and the city will provide $250,000 of that total. The improvements will include traffic signals and turn lanes for three of the four approaches to the intersection, but Newman said they were not able to meet city commissioners’ request for a turn lane on the east side because of an existing driveway and other issues.
The grant will be awarded in late May or early June, and Newman said this is the first of three phases.
“We’re in the very early stages of it,” he said. Work should begin within a year after the grant is awarded and be completed within the following year.
City officials have gotten good feedback on the project, Chanute grant writer Susan Galemore said.
County Commissioner Gail Klaassen said she was ready to give her blessing, but noted that the area has major problems to handle.
“This is just the beginning,” she said.
Newman said the next two phases will involve intense utility-relocation work.
Other business
County commissioners voted to opt out of any upcoming mask mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klaassen said the older generation has been vaccinated and the state has moved into the fifth phase of its program. Commissioner Nic Galemore said the county has done well with its percentage of people vaccinated.
Existing state mandates are set to expire today and commissioners were unsure if Gov. Laura Kelly would issue new executive orders.
Klaassen noted that this weekend is Easter.
“Don’t be afraid to celebrate,” she said.
Commissioners approved a proclamation to set April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month. Activities during the month include pinwheel gardens at the Erie and Chanute courthouses, and a pinwheel coloring contest.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez reported on the wind farm moratorium committee, which has had three meetings with “good spirited conversation,” he said, adding that the group needs a work session with commissioners and the legal advisor. The group across the board does not support county-wide zoning, but may discuss industry-specific restrictions.
He said Kansas Senate Bill 279, now in committee, would put a hard stop on wind-powered electric generation if it passes as written.
“It’s definitely got the conversation started for a lot of counties,” Godinez said.
He also said that the CRDA is prepared to have a role in the latest economic stimulus, which has a time limit that will allow it to be more strategic.
“I don’t know a lot of the terms yet. No one does,” he said.
Jason Martinson with Apex, developer of the Neosho Ridge Wind project, said it has nine windmills left to commission that should be completed by the end of the week. He said engineers are reviewing road conditions in the construction area.
County Appraiser Bob McElroy reported on a meeting with Apex to discuss tax exemptions on the project, and where to send tax bills.
Commissioners approved a resolution 2-1 to transfer county payroll management to County Clerk Heather Elsworth, with Commissioner Paul Westhoff opposed. The commission voted in favor of the move at a previous meeting, but Klaassen argued there was no motion for Elsworth to hire an additional employee. Elsworth has already advertised the position.
Before approving the resolution and following discussions on the payroll issue, the commission met in six executive sessions totaling 1 1/2 hours to discuss personnel.
Elsworth said that because of improper and late filings with the Internal Revenue Service and the Kansas Department of Revenue, the county had to pay $8,000 to the state in penalties and interest, and has a credit of $38,000 in overpayments to the IRS.
Commissioners approved a liquor license for the American Legion rodeo grounds and approved a letter of support for the City of Erie on its Kansas Department of Transportation cost-share grant for its 4th Street project. They approved invoices totaling $18,680 to Advantage Computers for security work for the District Court, and appointed two new members to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center board of trustees.
