The family of Charles and Beverly Hole was bestowed with Neosho County Community College’s esteemed Heritage Family Foundation award on Saturday, with the gymnasium packed for a basketball doubleheader.
As selected by the college’s alumni association, a primary criteria for the annual award is that the recipient has demonstrated robust support of the college or community through multiple means, including volunteerism and student support. The recipient must also have had at least three family members who have attended or graduated from NCCC.
Beverly attended from 1979-80 and received her Journeyman certificate in carpentry. Charles briefly attended in 1954 before opting to enlist in the Air Force. Residing just east of Chanute, the Holes volunteer at their local church and remain active in the community. In years past, Beverly created and coordinated craft activities for senior citizens at the Tioga. She also made stuffed Panthers for the NCCC bookstore.
While the Holes used to square dance, they now frequent the Altoona Senior Center for weekly dances. Having never met a stranger, the Holes always seek to help those in need.
The Holes have five children, four of whom attended Neosho County Community College, with eldest daughter Charlotte Stout earning her Postal Administration certificate in 1994. Her husband, Ed Stout, attended from 1976-77. Entrenched supporters of the basketball programs, the Stouts have hosted prospective recruits at their home.
Additionally, daughters-in-law Michelle (2019) and Emma Hole (2010) graduated from NCCC, while several other children attended in the 80s and 90s but did not graduate.
The Holes also have 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with five from that group having attended NCCC and three who graduated. Anne (Stout) Winters graduated in 2001 and was a cheerleader at the college. Crystal (Hole) Poovey graduated in 2011 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Melissa Churning graduated in 2011 and was a member of the Academic Excellence Challenge team. An employee of the school, she holds the title of NCCC Alumni Association President.
Beverly’s uncle, Elva “Elvie” Uthmann spent nine years working at NCCC in the maintenance department. He and wife Evelyn previously established the Elva and Evelyn Uthmann scholarship fund at the college.
