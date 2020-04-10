The Chanute Police Department this afternoon informed city manager Jeff Cantrell that the bomb squad is currently en route to inspect a device that was brought to the police station.
The area has been blocked off,
Cantrell offered a statement regarding the situation:
“This device was delivered to our location by an individual, having no apparent intent to cause harm after he found the device on a county road. The device remains in his vehicle in our municipal parking lot. It is not typical that we receive such devices in this manner. Accordingly, the City’s Emergency Services made a sound decision evacuating perimeter structures due to the unknown nature and capacity of the device. We anticipate having this wrapped up by early evening. We will release further information once the all-clear has been received,” he said.
