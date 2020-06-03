GREG LOWER
The Neosho County Sheriff said he does not plan to retire completely after his decision against seeking another term in office.
“I’m not a sit-around guy,” Sheriff Jim Keath said, adding that he is exploring new opportunities for after his current term ends in January.
By that time, Keath said he will have been here 32 years.
“I just started thinking about a four-year commitment,” he said.
Although Keath previously filed to run again, he withdrew his candidacy so the entire county would be able to elect a successor. His undersheriff, Greg Taylor, quickly filed to try to be elected take his boss’ place.
Keath started with Neosho County in 1989 as a deputy and was a sergeant and detective before he became undersheriff for two years. He was appointed by Governor Bill Graves in September 1998 to replace Rick Wingate, who resigned as sheriff to join the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Since then, he has won election five times, including three times against opponents. Keath said the most rewarding recognition he received is when he was re-elected with a high percentage of approval.
“That meant that I was doing everything I could,” he said. “Every four years, the bosses decide how things are going.”
Keath said the job is about trying to help people.
“For me, that was always what it’s all about,” he said, and that his biggest successes have been the relationships with his staff and the public that are necessary to do a successful job.
“It’s been an awesome opportunity,” he said.
Keath said his best accomplishment was improving the jail department that was overcrowded and required housing prisoners with other county jails. A ballot measure in 2000 replaced a 50 to 60 year old corrections center with a new facility.
The new facility was scheduled to pay off its bonds in 11 years, but instead paid them in less than seven years.
Before joining the sheriff’s department when he was 21 years old, Keath worked in emergency medical service. He worked for EMS in Chanute, Fredonia and Independence after graduating from Fredonia High School.
Keath said it would be difficult to pick out one most memorable case, although he handled some bank embezzlement cases and four homicides stand out. He said there was a period when methamphetamine labs were a huge issue in Kansas.
Keath said they constantly fought the problem and worked meth lab busts every day, including with the multi-county task force. Meth is still a problem, but now much of it is brought in.
“A lot of things have changed since Day One,” he said.
Recently, he has faced the challenge of protecting both staff members and inmates from the coronavirus (COVID-19). When the department was heavily involved with emergency management, officers addressed the potentials of avian, swine or bird flu, but Keath said when he started those things had never even been thought of.
Keath said for the past 15 years he has been fortunate to have an undersheriff who helped in multiple areas. He said there was continuity over 28 years with Wingate and his tenure, and he would like to see that continue.
