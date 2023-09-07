USD 413 aims to hire and announce its next superintendent of schools before Christmas break in December.
The USD 413 Board of Education approved a search agreement with the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to help the district as it begins the process of finding its new superintendent.
The board approved paying $4,000 to KASB during the Wednesday board meeting at Chanute Elementary School.
Interim Superintendent Matt Koester said he is applying for this position.
“I am interested in being the superintendent long-term,” he told The Tribune on Thursday.
The board’s tentative timeline lists plans to schedule interviews during the first and second weeks of December. The timeline states that completed applications are due to KASB by Dec. 1.
KASB will have the job posted on its website and also send out materials to colleges and universities in Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.
Stakeholders will participate in an online survey in early November as well to identify characteristics of the next superintendent.
