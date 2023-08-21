ERIE — Neosho County will hold a revenue neutral rate (RNR) hearing for exceeding the RNR for the 2024 budget at 1:30 p.m. today followed by a budget hearing in Erie at the Neosho County Courthouse.
The Neosho County Commission will look at two mill levy rates for 2024.
Last week, the commission looked at dropping it from 48.190 to 47.941.
“There was an adjustment to the scheduled of transfers, which dropped that,” said County Clerk Heather Elsworth.
Elsworth said the commission will officially decide the mill levy rate Tuesday.
Elsworth also noted she is confident about this 2024 budget and has had a better understanding with because of the new accountant working with the auditor.
The revenue neutral rate was set at 42.909 for 2024, so with either rate, the county will exceed it, hence the requirement of the RNR hearing.
